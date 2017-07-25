To kill or not to kill MS Paint? Here’s what Microsoft said after Twitterati’s nostalgic trip

Do you still love MS Paint? (Source: Twitter) Do you still love MS Paint? (Source: Twitter)

Do you remember when you first learnt to use the computer, and the time when MS Paint brought colours alive in the virtual world? As a child, most of us loved to create shapes and draw to our heart’s content on the 32-year-old MS Paint, didn’t we? Opening the world of technology to a kid, the software has a certain old world charm that still makes it special! So, it was hardly a surprise, when the news of killing Microsoft Paint left thousands of people baffled.

There was a lot of buzz on social media that the multinational technology company will remove Paint in its ‘Windows 10 Fall Creators’ update and replace it with Paint 3D.

As soon as the news hit social media users, they couldn’t help but think of all the childhood memories linked with Paint. From missing the time when it seemed like the biggest wonder in a child’s eyes to thinking how they used to draw strokes endlessly on the software, Twitterati went on a nostalgia trip and flooded the social media networking site with heartfelt messages. Even though the features of Paint are limited, it was hard to digest the fact that it would be no more.

Take a look at some of tweets here.

Shame MS Paint is going away. Such an amazing tool to promote your brand pic.twitter.com/5YYKjRSgBM — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) July 24, 2017

Children of the future will never know the joy of spending hours doing this on Microsoft Paint #MSpaint pic.twitter.com/IY6kDxPdc4 — Fiona (@McDoFi) July 24, 2017

nOOOO they can’t get rid of Ms paint!!!!!!!!!!!! what else will i do on the school laptops — Jon🐝 (@Paper_tear) July 25, 2017

Don’t know why Microsoft discontinued MS Paint. :-( RIP MS Paint. You were the Photoshop for the 80’s and 90’s Kids . :-) — Harry ☺ (@srkaravind) July 25, 2017

This is so saddening#MSPaint was an integral part of our childhood 😢

I remember using the pencil tool n scribbling on the whole screen😑 http://t.co/oKg2yeYegT — SHREYA✨ (@ShreyaJha_29) July 25, 2017

RIP Microsoft Paint. Ms paint was always my favorite and a relief from boring programming :( pic.twitter.com/etW75tW9nh — Priyesh Das (@priyeshdas) July 25, 2017

Looking at the out-pour of love on social media, Microsoft decided to erase its brush with death and tweeted a picture with the caption: “Microsoft Paint: Here to stay!” In a blog, they also wrote: “If there’s anything we learned, it’s that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It’s been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app. MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free.”

They also said: “Paint 3D – the new app for creativity, also available for free with the Windows 10 Creators Update, will continue to get new feature updates. In addition to the new 3D capabilities, many of the MS Paint features people know and love like photo editing, line and curve tools, and 2D creation are in Paint 3D.”

