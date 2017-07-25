Latest News

To kill or not to kill MS Paint? Here’s what Microsoft said after Twitterati’s nostalgic trip

There was a lot of buzz that MS Paint would be no more, but looking at all the out-pour of love on social media, Microsoft decided to 'erase' its brush with death and tweeted a picture with the caption: "Microsoft Paint: Here to stay!"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 25, 2017 5:09 pm
Do you still love MS Paint? (Source: Twitter)
Do you remember when you first learnt to use the computer, and the time when MS Paint brought colours alive in the virtual world? As a child, most of us loved to create shapes and draw to our heart’s content on the 32-year-old MS Paint, didn’t we? Opening the world of technology to a kid, the software has a certain old world charm that still makes it special! So, it was hardly a surprise, when the news of killing Microsoft Paint left thousands of people baffled.

There was a lot of buzz on social media that the multinational technology company will remove Paint in its ‘Windows 10 Fall Creators’ update and replace it with Paint 3D.

As soon as the news hit social media users, they couldn’t help but think of all the childhood memories linked with Paint. From missing the time when it seemed like the biggest wonder in a child’s eyes to thinking how they used to draw strokes endlessly on the software, Twitterati went on a nostalgia trip and flooded the social media networking site with heartfelt messages. Even though the features of Paint are limited, it was hard to digest the fact that it would be no more.

Take a look at some of tweets here.

Looking at the out-pour of love on social media, Microsoft decided to erase its brush with death and tweeted a picture with the caption: “Microsoft Paint: Here to stay!” In a blog, they also wrote: “If there’s anything we learned, it’s that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It’s been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app. MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free.”

They also said: “Paint 3D – the new app for creativity, also available for free with the Windows 10 Creators Update, will continue to get new feature updates. In addition to the new 3D capabilities, many of the MS Paint features people know and love like photo editing, line and curve tools, and 2D creation are in Paint 3D.”

