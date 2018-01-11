Mother’s ‘random act of kindness’ tribute to late daughter on her birthday leaves Internet teary-eyed

Top News

There are people across the world who mourn the death of their loved ones, and rightfully so. The pain of separation, the unfailing love and the beautiful memories add to our sense of loss. But then there are people who channel the pain and suffering into celebrating the lives of the ones they have lost, just like Ashley Santi from Scottsdale. Santi is a mother whose daughter McKenna would have turned 10 on December 27, 2017. But her baby girl suffered a brain injury and died after a TV set fell on her when she was a kid, reports ABC News. So she decided to do a ‘random act of kindness’ every year to commemorate the birthday of her late daughter.

In 2017, she did that by paying for the birthday cake of another girl. Taking to Twitter to thank Santi and to send good wishes to McKenna, Twitter user Kyle Jauregui wrote there’s “still good in this world”. Jauregui is the brother of the little girl whose birthday cake Santi paid for. Along with the beautiful cake, they also received a hand-written, touching letter from the grieving mother.

Jauregui’s tweet went viral and generated a lot of buzz thereafter.

