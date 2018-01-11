Mother’s ‘random act of kindness’ tribute to late daughter on her birthday leaves Internet teary-eyed

Along with the beautiful cake, the family also received a hand-written, touching letter from the grieving mother.(Source: Kyle Jauregui/Twitter) Along with the beautiful cake, the family also received a hand-written, touching letter from the grieving mother.(Source: Kyle Jauregui/Twitter)

There are people across the world who mourn the death of their loved ones, and rightfully so. The pain of separation, the unfailing love and the beautiful memories add to our sense of loss. But then there are people who channel the pain and suffering into celebrating the lives of the ones they have lost, just like Ashley Santi from Scottsdale. Santi is a mother whose daughter McKenna would have turned 10 on December 27, 2017. But her baby girl suffered a brain injury and died after a TV set fell on her when she was a kid, reports ABC News. So she decided to do a ‘random act of kindness’ every year to commemorate the birthday of her late daughter.

In 2017, she did that by paying for the birthday cake of another girl. Taking to Twitter to thank Santi and to send good wishes to McKenna, Twitter user Kyle Jauregui wrote there’s “still good in this world”. Jauregui is the brother of the little girl whose birthday cake Santi paid for. Along with the beautiful cake, they also received a hand-written, touching letter from the grieving mother.

So today is my sisters birthday and when we went to pick up her cake someone had already paid for it. It was left with this card… my family was speechless and we just want to say thank you to McKenna’s mom and wish McKenna a Happy Birthday. There’s still good in this world 🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/ev3IeQKu6q — Kyle Jauregui (@Shhwaggy_T) December 27, 2017

Jauregui’s tweet went viral and generated a lot of buzz thereafter.

I know McKenna’s mom personally and want to say that yes, there is SO much good, so much love, in this world. By sharing this, you have also sent so much of that love out into not only the world but the entire Universe! HappyBirthday Madison! #MBug #Love #Kindness — Karla Helbert (@KarlaHelbertLPC) December 30, 2017

Her mom has seen and she’s sooo proud and overwhelmed at what her sweet girl has done! And there are so many friends of her mom who have seen and feel the love 💗 — Karla Helbert (@KarlaHelbertLPC) January 6, 2018

Happy Belated Birthday to Lady Madison and Miss McKenna. I wish all who have in these words a very blessed and safe New Year. 💓💓💓 — Zoya Lis (@zoya_lis) January 4, 2018

Your story makes me almost cry, it’s so sweet. HBD to both girls. 😇 — Katy B. (@onlyintheozarks) January 4, 2018

I cried just reading the note. Omg. — Mannie_Ku🇨🇮🇬🇭 (@TeachMeTwi) December 29, 2017

This is just awesome your daughter gets to celebrate her birthday with an angel born the same day its a wonderful gesture ❤🎂🍧🍨⛷🙏🏻🕊Happy Birthday McKenna 😁😇 — Janlynne🥊🍒 (@Janetlynne211) December 29, 2017

It was kinda cruel to read “wish Mckenna a happy birthday” because she clearly can’t… The birth and death date on the note so yeah, Little Mckenna is no longer with us. Poor Mbug’s Mom, but this is the way to honour her daughter. — Luka Chilovenko (@Chilovenko) December 29, 2017

A TV fell on that poor woman’s baby and she still has it in her to carry on and do nice things 10 years later. WOW. I am bawling. — Tracy (@Tranic1) December 30, 2017

Mckenna’s momma is one of the most amazing people I know 💪🐞❤️ — Amy Pugh (@amyjamie) December 30, 2017

What a beautiful way for that mother to pay tribute. I hope your sister had a magical birthday. <3 — Christine Infanger (@ThirtyRoses) December 30, 2017

