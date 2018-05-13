Mother’s Day, 2018: Twitterati shower love on ‘wonderful mom’

Mother’s Day, 2018: People on social media are enlisting things they are thankful to their mothers for. (Source: WebRangers Entertainment/Facebook) Mother’s Day, 2018: People on social media are enlisting things they are thankful to their mothers for. (Source: WebRangers Entertainment/Facebook)

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. The day, as the name suggests, is dedicated to mothers all over the world and honours motherhood. It also pays homage and highlights the several sacrifices they make on a daily basis. A mother’s contribution to a child’s life cannot be quantified but the least one can do is acknowledge them. Mother’s Day serves as a great reminder for one to do just that.

On this day, people on social media not only wrote about their love for their mothers but also enlisted the things they are grateful to her for. And as you might have had guessed, the list does run long. While one wrote, “I specifically want to wish a #HappyMothersDay to all the single mothers who work/ed their fingers to the bones to put bread on the table. You are appreciated and admired. A thousand thank you,” while another wrote, “Thank you for all your sacrifices so your kids can have better futures. Your prayers. Working long hours & waking up early so there can be food on the table. Daily love even in ‘small’ things. Being our first teachers etc.”

While another wrote, “Happy #MothersDay – sons don’t say it often enough but thank you for all the sacrifices you made and thank you for being a Mom and a dad at the same time. love u,” another wrote, “Happy mothers day to all the mothers out there. You Deserve it all. There is no one as great as a mom.”

Here are some tweets.

Happy #MothersDay to all mothers out there, whether they out physically or spiritually. They all Queens! pic.twitter.com/tE2S4dhqON — V I N C E (@VinDollar016) May 13, 2018

I specifically want to wish a #HappyMothersDay to all the single mothers who work/ed their fingers to the bones to put bread on the table. You are appreciated and admired. A thousand thank youz♥️💖♥️💖♥️💖#MothersDay #mothersday2018 — Christo (@ChristoThurston) May 13, 2018

No matter your age…

You always

Need your Mom❤#MothersDay — PAK GIRL 💚 (@HibbaTweets) May 13, 2018

Happy #MothersDay to all Mothers. Thank you for:

🌹All your sacrifices so your kids can have better futures.

🌹Your prayers.

🌹Working long hours & waking up early so there can be food on the table.

🌹Daily love even in ‘small’ things.

🌹Being our first teachers etc Thank you💕 pic.twitter.com/zsAUab3IHK — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) May 13, 2018

Happy #MothersDay – sons don’t say it often enough but thank you for all the sacrifices you made and thank you for being a Mom and a dad at the same time 🙏 love u pic.twitter.com/5xSUQrs0ya — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 13, 2018

Happy mothers day to all the mothers out there. You Deserve it all. There is no one as great as a mom. #MothersDay — Danny WelBeast (@WelBeast) May 13, 2018

morning sweets, a very happy #MothersDay day to all moms out there. You are all wonderful and deserve more than this single day to get a thank you from your littles …. ❤️❤️ — Lumi ♔♛ 💋💋 (@lumi_princess) May 13, 2018

What is your wish for your mother? Tell us in the comments below.

