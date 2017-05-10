Whoa! The most retweeted tweet is now a teen’s plea for free chicken nuggets

Anything for free nuggets? (Source: Wendy’s/Twitter) Anything for free nuggets? (Source: Wendy’s/Twitter)

From making fun with memes and jokes to spreading the word with creative hashtags and following your favourite celebrity, it just takes 140 characters to reach out to millions of Netizens all across the globe. But, what has been the most widely circulated tweet until now? Well, the most retweeted tweet has been unmasked on Twitter. No, neither is it a politician’s tweet nor a celebrity’s post that garnered so much interest. Can you guess whose tweet it is?

Quite unbelievably, the tweet happens to be a teen’s plea for free chicken nuggets. Twitter user Carter Wilkerson has been officially declared the author of the most retweeted tweet on May 8. And if that was not enough, you’ll be shocked to know that she snatched the crown Ellen DeGeneres, who held the previous record for as many as 3,430,240 retweets on her star-studded Oscars selfie.

It all started on April 5, when the 16-year-old tweeted to Wendy’s asking how many retweets would he need to get free chicken nuggets for a year. Taking the friendly banter ahead, they commented “18 million” thinking he wouldn’t be able to get to the limit ever. But, to their surprise, he confidently replied, “Consider it done!”

Take a look at his tweet here.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

No one, even in their wildest dreams could have imagined he would get more than 3,400,000 retweets and 900,000 likes on that single tweet, at the time of writing. What’s more, he even received a reply from the CEO of T-Mobile. This is what he wrote:

Hey @carterjwm, sorry you have @ATT. Switch to @TMobile & I’ll give you a year of free @Wendys chicken nuggets myself + more! Seriously. http://t.co/RmVygHPPob — John Legere (@JohnLegere) April 8, 2017

Thanks to Degeneres’ counter Twitter campaign to keep the record, her old tweet was also retweeted several times, but the retweets to Wilkerson’s tweet certainly raced ahead. See her old tweet with the “group selfie” clicked by Bradley Cooper at the 2014 Oscars.

If only Bradley’s arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Well, looking at his great feat, Wendy’s announced that he’d be getting free nuggets despite falling short by some millions. Check out their tweet here:

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy’s (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

Amazing, isn’t it?

