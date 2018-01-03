Moscow-based artist Evgeny Ches charms with his ‘cellograffiti’ in Russia’s woodlands

These paintings created by Moscow-based artist Evgeny Ches will amaze you. (Source: LaughingSquid/Twitter) These paintings created by Moscow-based artist Evgeny Ches will amaze you. (Source: LaughingSquid/Twitter)

Evgeny Ches, a native artist who hails from Moscow, is famous for creating amazing “cellograffiti” — art painted on clear plastic cellophane wrapped around two trees. His animals look so real that sometimes, hikers crossing the way are left shell-shocked after spotting a dinosaur or a polar bear roaring next to them. He believes in the unorthodox canvases to highlight his urban art into nature. “The contrast seems very interesting to me when street art moves to [the] natural environment,” Ches mentions in his video.

While he takes pleasure in bringing an urban edge to Russia’s woodlands, he is also aware of the fact that the landscape should not be spoilt. Taking care that his art pieces do not destroy the natural beauty of the environment, Ches dismantles his graffitis in a couple of days. His pictures have gone viral on social media and he has over 8000 followers on Facebook.

Artista ruso hace arte en el bosque con la técnica cellograffiti, ¿la conocías? http://t.co/0ZRBs3G6qg pic.twitter.com/8zP4rkSgtb — Concentrado Noticias (@ConcentradoNoti) December 30, 2017

Watch the video here.

