Netizens shocked over sexual harassment charge against actor Morgan Freeman

‘Even God has been accused of sexual harassment’ cries Twitterati as actor Morgan Freeman apologises for sex harassment claims. (Source: AP) ‘Even God has been accused of sexual harassment’ cries Twitterati as actor Morgan Freeman apologises for sex harassment claims. (Source: AP)

A day after allegations of sexual harassment against US film star Morgan Freeman came to light, there is shock and disbelief amongst people on social media. The Oscar-winning actor, who won millions of heart with his remarkable acting in movies like Million Dollar Baby and Shawshank Redemption, has apologised for his ‘misconduct’. In a statement, Freeman apologised to “anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected”. “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” he said. Making women feel uncomfortable was “never my intent”, he added according to BCC reports.

The allegations were made months after producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, leading to campaigns like #MeToo and #TimesUp.

Here are some of the reactions

Any time a man accused of sexual harassment/assault “apologizes” by emphasizing the victim’s feelings rather than his own actions, it’s not a real apology. It’s basically saying “I don’t think I did anything wrong. These bitches are crazy.” Gaslighting 101 #MorganFreeman http://t.co/PIWxJbyquW — Rebecca Bodenheimer (@rmbodenheimer) May 24, 2018

The year is 2018 and even God has been accused of sexual harassment #MorganFreeman pic.twitter.com/xu41lFoYjf — Jen Lap (@jenlapcomedy) May 24, 2018

No. Nobody gets a pass for harassment because of their amazing acting abilities or party affiliation. Scum is scum. #MorganFreeman — Chelsey Engel (@femmewithapen) May 24, 2018

I’m not ready to hate Morgan Freeman yet. I need a lot more notice for this kind of shit. Will there be grief counseling available? #MorganFreeman — Kage (@swissmistress) May 24, 2018

*Goes on Twitter*

Trending: Morgan Freeman accused of harassment and misconduct by eight women Me: pic.twitter.com/hXNeHtrtPl — Triverr, Kung Fu Hustler (@_Triverr_) May 24, 2018

Sad thing is that if Morgan Freeman is found guilty, the verdict would send him to prison before Harvey Weinstein even sees the court doors…

— BLACK AND PROUD (@BlkAndPr0ud) May 24, 2018

A lot of people will defend or support Morgan Freeman as a kneejerk, because we’ve ALL grown up watching movies where he plays compassionate, decent people. But Morgan Freeman is an actor. He is not a character, and his roles do not reflect who he really is or capable of. — ɴᴇғᴇʀᴛɪᴛɪ ᴋɪɴɢ (@NefeRex) May 24, 2018

Damn now Morgan Freeman? — Abigail Ratchford (@AbiRatchford) May 25, 2018

Actor Morgan Freeman facing sexual harassment allegations by several woman. The actor issuing a statement saying if he made anyone feel uncomfortable it was unintentional and he apologizes. pic.twitter.com/UCAKYmIChe — Leo Stallworth (@abc7leo) May 24, 2018

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd