MondayMotivation: Twitterati share wisdom to help one survive the day

Surviving Monday(s) need a lot of motivation. (Source: File Photo) Surviving Monday(s) need a lot of motivation. (Source: File Photo)

It needs no retelling that week days are tough. The alarm starts blaring, never missing a second and one generally wakes up groggy and perpetually sleep deprived. The rush to meet deadlines begins and although there are five days in a week, it seems ages for them to get over and the weekend to arrive. And among all the days it is Monday that somehow seems to be the toughest. It is the day when the weekly drill begins afresh and one needs to convince oneself to face life and overcome the drudgery. While one needs motivation to survive the entire week, one needs them a tad more of it on Monday(s).

ALSO READ | ‘Where can one download motivation?’:15 quotes that will speak to you today

People on social media agree and understand this. And they are expressing the same while using the hashtag #MondayMotivation. While one wrote, “Sometimes, you have to give up in order to get BIG. Give up the idea that isn’t working, the product that’s not selling, or the goal that’s too small to motivate you — and GET READY to GIVE IT ALL to the bigger thing that’s right around the corner,” another wrote, “It’s easy to bury your head in the sand, but where does that get you? I had a bad week last week on many fronts, but I’ve made sure to wake up today with a positive mind-set and a cheesy smile on my face.”

ALSO READ | Inspirational quotes from world leaders to drive your Monday blues away

One also enlisted the things one needs to follow, starting from a Monday perhaps. “Work hard. Work smart. Develop mental resilience. Deliver what you promised. Invest in continuous development. Dress for your current and future job. Speak and walk like a leader. Take calculated risks.”

Read the tweets.

Follow your own path and let the others talk! ❤#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/vPEp8OkXZq — Subhashree Chowdhury (@subhachat07) April 30, 2018

Work hard.

Work smart.

Develop mental resilience.

Deliver what you promised.

Invest in continuous development.

Dress for your current and future job.

Speak and walk like a leader.

Take calculated risks.

Pray to your God for mercy.#MONDAYMOTIVATION — Dr. Dipo Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) April 30, 2018

#MondayMotivation Every time you speak, you are auditioning for something or inspiring another… pic.twitter.com/cvlM31vMgx — Christopher D Mackie (@Sappermackie) April 30, 2018

Sometimes, you have to give up in order to get BIG. Give up the idea that isn’t working, the product that’s not selling, or the goal that’s too small to motivate you — and GET READY to GIVE IT ALL to the bigger thing that’s right around the corner.#MondayMotivation — Brad Lea (@TheRealBradLea) April 30, 2018

#mondaymotivation

It’s easy to bury your head in the sand, but where does that get you? I had a bad week last week on many fronts, but I’ve made sure to wake up today with a positive mind set and a cheesy smile on my face.

It also helps that next week is only a 4 day week 😉 pic.twitter.com/vPJ6FlE9Dr — James Bowman (@JamesBowmanR) April 30, 2018

When you are too focused on living up to other’s standards, you are not spending enough time raising your own. Be your own benchmark! #MondayMotivation — Girin Govind (@GirinGovind) April 30, 2018

How are you spending your Monday? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd