MondayMotivation: Twitterati share wisdom (and jokes, of course)

Many would agree that week days are tough. Without missing a second, the alarm starts blaring first thing in the morning and one never really gets enough sleep. The mad rush to meet deadlines begins and even though there are five days in a week, it seems ages for them to get over and the weekend to arrive. And out of all the days, Monday, somehow seems to be the toughest. Monday is the day when the monotonous drill begins anew and one has to convince oneself to overcome the drudgery and go about the whole week. While motivation is required to survive all the week days, one needs a tad more of it on Monday(s).

People on social media agree and understand this plight. Using the hashtag #MondayMotivation, they are sharing words of wisdom as well as memes and jokes. While one wrote, “If you want to live happy then forget two things. What you done good for others and what they done bad for you” another wrote, “Monday is the perfect day to correct last week’s mistakes.” Yet another wrote, “No one ever looked back at the end wishing they had travelled less, seen less, or learned less”

Some also wrote, “The discipline needed to change your life- Start changing your thoughts,” while another wrote, “forget the past, but never forget the lesson.”

Here are some of the tweets.

Never yearn to go backward when you should be moving forward #MondayMotivation Art by Bryan Talbot pic.twitter.com/8yym10rxIv — Ziggy (@mrjafri) March 26, 2018

If you want to live happy then forget two things..

What you done good for others and what they done bad for you..#happy #life #mondaymotivation #morning — Cattu😻🐈 (@asmishtie) March 26, 2018

No one ever looked back at the end wishing they had travelled less, seen less, or learned less #MondayMotivation Art by Adam Hughes pic.twitter.com/d8g54B34Wb — Ziggy (@mrjafri) March 26, 2018

Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.#MondayMotivation — Sukriti Singh (@_sukritisingh) March 26, 2018

Monday is the perfect day to correct last week’s mistakes. #Monday #MondayMotivation — Aarohi Sharma (@sharmaaarohi5) March 26, 2018

The discipline needed to change your life- Start changing your thoughts 💭 #MondayMotivation #KaraboMotivates pic.twitter.com/eJNWk7Mcbn — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) March 26, 2018

Quote of the Day :

” forget the past, but never forget the lesson “#MondayMotivation — Fatima Karim (@fatimakarimms) March 26, 2018

This is how I feel every single day of my life. “HOLD THE LINE!”#MondayMotivation #ThePersistence pic.twitter.com/Xhcf8lcN9c — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 26, 2018

Going for work on Monday morning be like..#MondayMotivation 😬 pic.twitter.com/hUBZ32ph3V — Serendipity (@ConsiderMeHappy) March 26, 2018

How are you surviving Monday?

