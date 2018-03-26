Presents Latest News

#MondayMotivation: Twitterati share wisdom (and jokes, of course)

#MondayMotivation: Out of all the weekdays, Monday, somehow seems to be the toughest. It's the day when the monotonous drill begins anew and one has to convince oneself to overcome the drudgery and go about the whole week.

By: Trends Desk | Published: March 26, 2018 2:00 pm
monday motivation, moivational tweets, inspirational tweets, Monday motivation tweets, indian express, indian express news How are you motivating yourself on Monday? (Source: File Photo)
Many would agree that week days are tough. Without missing a second, the alarm starts blaring first thing in the morning and one never really gets enough sleep. The mad rush to meet deadlines begins and even though there are five days in a week, it seems ages for them to get over and the weekend to arrive. And out of all the days, Monday, somehow seems to be the toughest. Monday is the day when the monotonous drill begins anew and one has to convince oneself to overcome the drudgery and go about the whole week. While motivation is required to survive all the week days, one needs a tad more of it on Monday(s).

People on social media agree and understand this plight. Using the hashtag #MondayMotivation, they are sharing words of wisdom as well as memes and jokes. While one wrote, “If you want to live happy then forget two things. What you done good for others and what they done bad for you” another wrote, “Monday is the perfect day to correct last week’s mistakes.” Yet another wrote, “No one ever looked back at the end wishing they had travelled less, seen less, or learned less”

Some also wrote, “The discipline needed to change your life- Start changing your thoughts,” while another wrote, “forget the past, but never forget the lesson.”

Here are some of the tweets.

How are you surviving Monday?

