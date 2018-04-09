Fighting Monday blues? Well, these jokes might help

How are you spending your Monday? (Source: Teuta Metra/Twitter) How are you spending your Monday? (Source: Teuta Metra/Twitter)

Few things in life is as tough and annoying as Monday. It arrives too soon, takes an eternity to get over and starts the mad rush at work. For the next five days, you are either running to meet deadlines, finishing pending work, meeting people you would ideally like to avoid and intermittently making plans for the weekend. The day does usher in the same monotonous life and its drudgery. And finally, after surviving the weekdays when Friday comes and just when you are ready to let your hair down, well, Monday arrives yet again. Yes, there is no escaping this dreadful day and one would fall short of adjectives to describe just how terrible one feels.

If you are struggling to stay awake or was tempted to throw away your alarm clock in disgust in the morning, do not think you are the only one. Most of us have gone through this and are yet to find a solution. Well, till one does, the best way to deal with the day would be to laugh at it on its face. People on social media are coping with Monday blues by making jokes and memes of it. And they provide you with some relief, however temporary.

Good morning all!☕⛅The #weekend goes fast the week moves slow. It’s #Monday again here we go! 👀😽 pic.twitter.com/tTJUVnmrTb — Val 👑 (@ValyLR) April 9, 2018

Whenever I feels that, it was a great day and Life is all set now, nothing to worry, Saala next day #Monday aa jaata hai😂 — VK-The Captain™ (@V_K_Fanclub) April 9, 2018

When my friend remind me aj #monday hai : me pic.twitter.com/eOkG1M9ojL — waddi baji😒 (@killer_girl7) April 9, 2018

Like my coffee just like my humor: extra dark. #monday — Amy G Dala MD (@AmyGDalaMD) April 2, 2018

Mondays can be tough and though no one is yet to find a solution to make the pain better, these jokes might help

