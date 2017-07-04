Modi in Israel: Did you know of the Modi’in city in Israel?

Did you know of the city Modi-in in Israel? (Source: Twitter) Did you know of the city Modi-in in Israel? (Source: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport on Tuesday evening by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in a grand welcome. After a formal handshake followed by a warm hug, the two leaders acknowledged the meeting and got on to talk about various important issues. Being called “historic”, this is the first visit to Israel by an Indian Prime Minister.

Interestingly, quite a strange coincidence came into notice as Modi visited the country. A road sign read: “Modi’in”. Unbelievable, isn’t it? Well, Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut is a city located in central Israel, about 35 kilometres southeast of Tel Aviv. Froim Ditza, the head of public diplomacy, Embassy of Israel, shared the signboard and wrote on Twitter: “The arrival of PM #ModiInIsrael reflected even on road signs on the way from #Jerusalem to the airport :)!”

Take a look at the sign here.

The arrival of PM #ModiInIsrael reflected even on road signs on the way from #Jerusalem to the airport :) pic.twitter.com/T6zXA0Jsce — Froim Ditza (@Froim) July 4, 2017

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said, “India believes in a two-state solution in which both Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist peacefully.” Modi also said that his visit would mark a “turning point” in ties between the two countries, who mark 25 years of diplomatic relations. Once there, Modi got quite a warm reception from the Israel PM and was also addressed as “one of the the greatest world leaders”. Welcoming Modi, Netanyahu said in Hindi, “Aapka swagat hai mere dost.” Not just that, he also said, “We love India, we admire your culture, your democracy….We’ve been waiting for you for 70 years.”

