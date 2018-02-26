One leg or two? Viral photos of this model leave Twitterati puzzled

Many mistook the white stripe on her pants as her thigh gap and started freaking out! (Source: @milanoysl/ Twitter) Many mistook the white stripe on her pants as her thigh gap and started freaking out! (Source: @milanoysl/ Twitter)

Optical illusions are quite a favourite with those who spend quite a bit of time on social media. After the super viral photo of the dress that divided the Internet on whether it was white-gold or blue-black, we saw similar debates on flip-flops and even bags. Now, 2018 has presented this year’s first viral optical illusion photo — a selfie of a girl with ‘one leg’.

As it happened, model Marisol Villanueva, who goes by the name ‘Rose’ on Twitter shared photos of herself in track pants and sweatshirt in an attempt to make a fashion statement by combing horizontal and vertical strips. “Yea I just combined vertical and horizontal stripes [SIC],” she wrote sharing two pictures.

But clearly, the Internet had a more intriguing topic than her sense of fashion. The tweet and the photos got many to do a double take as they couldn’t make out if the model had one leg or two. Although one can see her two sneakers-clad feet, her lean thighs had many quite puzzled. The optical illusion in not one but both the photos has left Twitterati quite confused.

Check out snippets of the discussion on Twitter.

Is it just me or did anyone else think that was both of her legs at first 🤔 http://t.co/7L2807VHqU — Erik Pryal (@ErikPryal) February 24, 2018

for a second i thought the tan stripe on your joggers was the gap between your thighs and i ALMOST LOST IT — aria (@IaviedeIuxe) February 24, 2018

i thought you were just built like plankton http://t.co/vBMzH6ZrmE — 𝓥 (@victoriaylito) February 25, 2018

SQKSWIODKWJD I THOUGHT SHE HAD REALLY SKINNY LEGS http://t.co/XBaSFW6T4f — max (@maaxiavs) February 25, 2018

I thought this was Elastigirl from the Incredibles before I opened it http://t.co/Og3aqrdEDm — Fine Chynna ✞ (@chynnahayes3) February 25, 2018

This is more confusing than the white and gold/ black and blue dress that went viral in 2015 http://t.co/RMEYFsdhL0 — nadya (@thiccafdolan) February 25, 2018

stop i thought you were that fucking skinny, i thought the white stripe was the gap between ur legs i got so scared pic.twitter.com/YKAgOzXYmX — 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 (@nialloutsold) February 24, 2018

OMG YOUR LEGS AJDHAJ MY HEART DROPPED — . (@lustforversace) February 24, 2018

i thought this was those skinny edits — 💋 (@ficklehoney) February 24, 2018

MY GOD I THOUGHT THE WHITE STRIPES WERE YOUR LEGS I WAS ABOUT TO SCREAM — beth (@uItjieun) February 24, 2018

why was this the first thing that i thought of…😅 pic.twitter.com/qd21XgdMyX — Tyler Alt (@alt2102) February 25, 2018

i saw your leg as a normal leg and i got so confused on why everybody was freaking out😭 i’m bAffLeD that they thought you were that skinny tho — ariana p. (@peachyaria) February 24, 2018

Why am i the only one that sees that that’s not the gap between your legs — diana ❃ (@golclversace) February 24, 2018

Later she also posted a photoshopped photo of herself with one leg and said that’s not how she looks.

no i don’t look like this pic.twitter.com/DarjAwcJVj — marisol (@milanoysl) February 24, 2018

Some mistook the white stripe on her pants to be the gap between her legs and they freaked out thinking she was terribly thin.

However, this is not the first time optical illusion have baffled Netizens. While last year, a photo of a girl’s arm in a group photo of five people baffled many, another adorable selfie of a young couple freaked out everyone online.

