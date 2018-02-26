  • Associate Sponsor
One leg or two? Viral photos of this model leave Twitterati puzzled

Model Marisol Villanueva, who goes by the name 'Rose' on Twitter, shared a photo of herself in track pants and sweatshirt in an attempt to make a fashion statement by combing horizontal and vertical strips. But clearly, Twitterati had other issues to focus on.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 26, 2018 5:12 pm
optical illusion, viral optical illusion, model skinny legs optical illusion, model one leg photo illusion, viral dress photos, viral news, indian express, trending news Many mistook the white stripe on her pants as her thigh gap and started freaking out! (Source: @milanoysl/ Twitter)
Optical illusions are quite a favourite with those who spend quite a bit of time on social media. After the super viral photo of the dress that divided the Internet on whether it was white-gold or blue-black, we saw similar debates on flip-flops and even bags. Now, 2018 has presented this year’s first viral optical illusion photo — a selfie of a girl with ‘one leg’.

As it happened, model Marisol Villanueva, who goes by the name ‘Rose’ on Twitter shared photos of herself in track pants and sweatshirt in an attempt to make a fashion statement by combing horizontal and vertical strips. “Yea I just combined vertical and horizontal stripes [SIC],” she wrote sharing two pictures.

But clearly, the Internet had a more intriguing topic than her sense of fashion. The tweet and the photos got many to do a double take as they couldn’t make out if the model had one leg or two. Although one can see her two sneakers-clad feet, her lean thighs had many quite puzzled. The optical illusion in not one but both the photos has left Twitterati quite confused.

Check out snippets of the discussion on Twitter.

Later she also posted a photoshopped photo of herself with one leg and said that’s not how she looks.

Some mistook the white stripe on her pants to be the gap between her legs and they freaked out thinking she was terribly thin.

However, this is not the first time optical illusion have baffled Netizens. While last year, a photo of a girl’s arm in a group photo of five people baffled many, another adorable selfie of a young couple freaked out everyone online.

