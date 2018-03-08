Model Katie Price thinks her home is haunted; posts ghostly pictures online

Model Katie Price posts creepy pictures on Instagram and it is not for weak hearted people. (Source: Thinkstock Image) Model Katie Price posts creepy pictures on Instagram and it is not for weak hearted people. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

No matter how horrified one is after seeing a horror movie but the urge to watch the next one is always there. Often, even the weak-hearted can’t stop themselves from reading about weird and paranormal activities because they’re just so fascinating. Recently, British model Katie Price posted some horrifying pictures on her official Instagram account. Regardless of whether you believe in ghosts or not, the pictures that she posted will surely make think twice about your beliefs in ghosts.

Reportedly, she even hired ghosthunter Lee Roberts and with his help, she posted a picture of what seems to be a ghostly child standing by the wall. “Omg so shocked to capture so much with just a phone for a camera when Ghost Hunting with Lee Roberts around my house! So many ghostly figures and strange apparitions, some we could easily explain, but these are some of the best ones”, she said in her caption.

Check some of the pictures here.

In her second upload, the TV personality showed a creepy outline on her mirror and she asked her fans, “I took this of my mirror when in my bed looks like a profile of a demon what do you reckon ?”

To give a better clarity to her fans the model posted another picture of the mirror and explained what she was experiencing. “I can see a massive face in this too actually looks like me! I have so much footage and pictures! I’m so not scared but want to no more”, she said.

Price also said that she could see a long black dress in the gold edged mirror in her following posts.

Well, isn’t it spooky? Have you ever experienced these kinds of paranormal activities in your house?

