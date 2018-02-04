‘Part of our family is back’: Missing dog reunites with family after 10 years

The dog was spotted only 10 miles away from the place from where it went missing. (Source: ) The dog was spotted only 10 miles away from the place from where it went missing. (Source: )

While a pet’s death is disastrous, losing one is equally painful. For all those who have ever lost a pet, the feeling of uniting with that same missing being is inexplicable. Something similar happened with a family in Pennsylvania, USA who were reunited with their pet after a gap of 10 years. Debra Suierveld did not expect her black lab mix to be alive after it went missing and could not be traced for years. However, she was in for a surprise after the missing dog came back home and reunited after all these years.

The dog Abby was last seen playing with Suierveld’s children near the woods in their backyard before she went missing. She was two-years-old then and is presently 12. Interestingly, she was spotted only 10 miles away from the same spot from where she went missing. “We thought she had passed away. It feels like a part of my kids’ childhood is back, part of our family is back. It’s pretty awesome,” Suierveld told CBS Pittsburgh.

On spotting the dog, George Speiring, the man who found Abby called Police and the rescue team arrived. Abby’s family was found because of the microchip they found on her.

“When I scanned her, I found a microchip, which made us very excited,” Jody Berisko, of Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley told the news agency.

Animal Protectors Shelter’s shared a photo of Abby along with the caption, “Abby was missing for 10 years… Her microchip led her back home. ❤”

Quite amusingly, even after staying away from its home for so many years the dog is healthy and in a good shape.

