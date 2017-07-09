Miss South Africa faces backlash for wearing gloves while meeting black children

The 22-year-old beauty queen met children at a soup kitchen in Johannesburg and as she was serving out food at Ikageng community centre to children some of whom were also HIV-positive she was seen wearing the gloves (Source: Miss South Africa / Twitter) The 22-year-old beauty queen met children at a soup kitchen in Johannesburg and as she was serving out food at Ikageng community centre to children some of whom were also HIV-positive she was seen wearing the gloves (Source: Miss South Africa / Twitter)

Winning a beauty pageant brings a lot of touring, limelight and some social work as well. Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters recently visited black children at an orphanage where she volunteered to feed them. However, her pictures shared on social media sparked outrage, after she was spotted wearing latex gloves while sharing a meal with them.

The 22-year-old beauty queen met children at a soup kitchen in Johannesburg and as she was serving out food at Ikageng community centre to children, some of whom were also HIV-positive, she was seen wearing the gloves, The Independent reported. Though in her defence she said it was only a measure to ensure hygiene while working with food, people on social media did not buy it. Some even termed her “racist” slamming her for her actions.

She even posted a video on Twitter to clarify after facing a backlash and said that she did not mean to offend anyone. “All the volunteers on site wore gloves today because we honestly thought that it’s the right thing to do while working with food and while handing out food to young kids,” Nel-Peters said.

Winter is for yummy soup, fresh bread rolls and cozy blankies 💜 supporting @themaslowhotel ‘s #wintersoupdrive pic.twitter.com/n4lzOjpPTA — Demi-LeighNel-Peters (@DemiLeighNP) July 5, 2017

Here’s what she said in a video clarifying her stance:

To everyone asking about the gloves, I truly hope that you’ll hear my heart and understand that it came from a place of wanting to do good. pic.twitter.com/Pl5amM2gEM — Demi-LeighNel-Peters (@DemiLeighNP) July 5, 2017

Tweeple were furious and one even alleged she wore gloves “to protect herself from black kids” because she feared they would “contaminate her”.

Personal hygiene should be consistant if anything is to go by look at Miss South Africa peeling potatoes without gloves for white folks pic.twitter.com/q18qQKA8uF — 🇿🇦 (@Imsollyntuli) July 6, 2017

I hear this lady is @Official_MissSA, can anyone explain why is she feeding BLACK kids with latex gloves? @Julius_S_Malema @CellC pic.twitter.com/UrXlfnmWnA — Patsi wa Maroteng II (@PatsiPhala) July 6, 2017

Miss SA eating with gloves on ?must be a lab experiment… pic.twitter.com/tOShwUXGxP — Thabo Stax (@SasTheScientist) July 5, 2017

Can you imagine if this was Miss SA or Mashaba? #MissSA pic.twitter.com/x5iQ8Fdomv — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) July 6, 2017

1. U don’t handle food with LATEX, especially 4 children 😩😩😷. They use plastic gloves

2. If it’s for hygiene where is Miss SA ‘s hair net? http://t.co/EXT3fRHO0N — Portia Moemedi (@pookiportia) July 6, 2017

Miss SA actions have no justification THEY ARE DISGUSTING AND OF A RACISM ACT pic.twitter.com/0oILdBlFlb — Sefularo Keamogetswe (@Sefularo_Keamo) July 5, 2017

You forgot to put on a surgical mask, gloves aren’t enough to defend your whiteness from catching the black. — Mabzriah Carey 🌹 (@Jack_KnifedSA) July 5, 2017

why aren’t these kids given gloves as well, or hygiene is for her, only? — Griffiths Mahlangu (@King_Mahlela) July 6, 2017

Soon, the hashtag #MissSAChallenge started dominating Twitter trend in the African nation and many started posted pictures of them wearing gloves and posting sarcastic remarks.

So this is how we’ll be eating from now on😂 “Miss SA” pic.twitter.com/JItPP11Y8r — L🔄🔄PER∞ (@Mkholo2Mposula) July 6, 2017

#MissSAChallenge

Was at work minding my own business but then i remembered. Hygiene 1st pic.twitter.com/Wf81zsdTT4 — 🎂💎 23rd June 💎🎂 (@Tumi_majadibodu) July 6, 2017

Me looking at twitter #MissSAChallenge cause like ya’ll are dirty 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HHJJ2ECZjg — Unathi (@FirstLadyNathi) July 6, 2017

#MissSAChallenge studying can be hard when you have to consider hygiene pic.twitter.com/QZSn8pbMlo — Griffiths Mahlangu (@King_Mahlela) July 6, 2017

However, orphanage staff supported Miss South Africa and refused any claims that called her a racist. “Of course it wasn’t because she didn’t want to touch black children,” said Carol Dyantyi, a spokesperson for the Orlando West Community Centre Ikageng. “We told her, and all other volunteers, to wear them while they were handling food around the children,” Dyantyi told BBC. She also said that Miss South Africa was not wearing gloves throughout the day but only when she was handling food.

Cuteness overload. We can’t explain how amazing all these kids are. Ikageng do such great work for this community.#MaslowSoupKitchen pic.twitter.com/cg7ZZv4kIp — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 5, 2017

But this tweet indicates, while the rest of the volunteer were wearing normal disposable gloves usually worn while handling food, Miss South Africa was wearing one with latex.

The #MaslowSoupKitchen is on the move again! Delivering warm soup and big smiles. pic.twitter.com/VQypHMXqnT — The Maslow (@TheMaslowHotel) July 7, 2017

