Latest News

Miss South Africa faces backlash for wearing gloves while meeting black children

Tweeple were furious and one even alleged she wore gloves "to protect herself from black kids" because she feared they would "contaminate her".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 9, 2017 10:23 pm
The 22-year-old beauty queen met children at a soup kitchen in Johannesburg and as she was serving out food at Ikageng community centre to children some of whom were also HIV-positive she was seen wearing the gloves (Source: Miss South Africa / Twitter)
Top News

Winning a beauty pageant brings a lot of touring, limelight and some social work as well. Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters recently visited black children at an orphanage where she volunteered to feed them. However, her pictures shared on social media sparked outrage, after she was spotted wearing latex gloves while sharing a meal with them.

The 22-year-old beauty queen met children at a soup kitchen in Johannesburg and as she was serving out food at Ikageng community centre to children, some of whom were also HIV-positive, she was seen wearing the gloves, The Independent reported. Though in her defence she said it was only a measure to ensure hygiene while working with food, people on social media did not buy it. Some even termed her “racist” slamming her for her actions.

She even posted a video on Twitter to clarify after facing a backlash and said that she did not mean to offend anyone. “All the volunteers on site wore gloves today because we honestly thought that it’s the right thing to do while working with food and while handing out food to young kids,” Nel-Peters said.

Here’s what she said in a video clarifying her stance:

Tweeple were furious and one even alleged she wore gloves “to protect herself from black kids” because she feared they would “contaminate her”.

Soon, the hashtag #MissSAChallenge started dominating Twitter trend in the African nation and many started posted pictures of them wearing gloves and posting sarcastic remarks.

However, orphanage staff supported Miss South Africa and refused any claims that called her a racist. “Of course it wasn’t because she didn’t want to touch black children,” said Carol Dyantyi, a spokesperson for the Orlando West Community Centre Ikageng. “We told her, and all other volunteers, to wear them while they were handling food around the children,” Dyantyi told BBC. She also said that Miss South Africa was not wearing gloves throughout the day but only when she was handling food.

But this tweet indicates, while the rest of the volunteer were wearing normal disposable gloves usually worn while handling food, Miss South Africa was wearing one with latex.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 09: Latest News