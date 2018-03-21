‘I don’t know much about’: Twitterati LOVES this beauty contestant’s honest answer

Sandra Lemonon’s answer in the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2018 will perhaps be remembered for a long, long time. (Source: Mervinjayy/YouTube) Sandra Lemonon’s answer in the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2018 will perhaps be remembered for a long, long time. (Source: Mervinjayy/YouTube)

It goes without saying that those participating in beauty pageants have a lot riding on their shoulders. While there are several rounds, the Q&A round is one where participants answer questions are looked forward to with much anticipation. The answers generally provide an insight to their personality and while some of these answers have remained memorable owing to their wit and intelligence, Sandra Lemonon’s answer in the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2018 will perhaps be remembered for a long, long time for its honesty.

In the Q&A round, Lemonon was asked, “What are your insights on the government’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program?” by one of the judges. Flashing a smile, she said, “I studied so much for the Q&A but sadly this is something I do not know much about. But at least I am here trying to answer a good question.” And although the pageant was won by Catriona Elisa Gray, it is Lemonon’s answer that won over and resonated with the people on social media.

While one wrote, “Be a Sandra Lemonon in a world full of pretenders & know it alls. Love this girl!” another wrote, “Intelligence is not purely about being fluent in the english language. It requires honesty and bravery. To Miss Sandra Lemonon, please join #BBPilipinas2018 again next year! This may not be your year but for sure, your time will come! The future is bright for you, queen!”

Watch the video here.



Still the most honest answer last night! #BbPilipinas2018 pic.twitter.com/LkWCfEjewi — James Banaag (@dearscarjames) March 19, 2018

Si Sandra Lemonon is me during an exam. No explanation needed#BbPilipinas2018 pic.twitter.com/VQeXnvaYa0 — EliOliver. (@asdfghjklourdes) March 18, 2018

“I have prepared for this Q&A but I have no idea what to answer, so thank you..” sandra lemonon is all of us when we studied all & night the exam consisted of NOTHING WE STUDIED FOR #BbPilipinas2018 — kaenashi (@hersummerdream) March 18, 2018

Be a Sandra Lemonon in a world full of pretenders & know it alls. Love this girl!#BbPilipinas2018 pic.twitter.com/tYfHSO507R — AJ De Leon (@theAJdeleon) March 19, 2018

Me when my teacher asks me why my test paper is blank. #BbPilipinas2018 pic.twitter.com/THyk2J2nWd — NELLE (@NELLEPRZ) March 18, 2018

Intelligence is not purely about being fluent in the english language. It requires honesty and bravery. To Miss Sandra Lemonon, please join #BBPilipinas2018 again next year! This may not be your year but for sure, your time will come! The future is bright for you, queen! 👑❤️ — Team Ateneo (@AteneOBF) March 18, 2018

Be a Sandra Lemonon in this world full of liars and pretentious and bida bidas!!👏💛 It’s okay to be honest sometimes y’all. Nothing’s wrong about it. #BBPilipinas2018 pic.twitter.com/BjMX6zPBDd — BAYOT BUANG (@nickinaj1) March 19, 2018

