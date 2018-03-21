‘I don’t know much about’: Twitterati LOVES this beauty contestant’s honest answer

39 Indians killed

While there are several rounds in a beauty pageant, the Q & A round where participants answer questions are looked forward to with much anticipation. Sandra Lemonon's answer in the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2018 will perhaps be remembered for its honesty.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Updated: March 21, 2018 4:51 pm
Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Updated: March 21, 2018 4:51 pm
It goes without saying that those participating in beauty pageants have a lot riding on their shoulders. While there are several rounds, the Q&A round is one where participants answer questions are looked forward to with much anticipation. The answers generally provide an insight to their personality and while some of these answers have remained memorable owing to their wit and intelligence, Sandra Lemonon’s answer in the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2018 will perhaps be remembered for a long, long time for its honesty.

In the Q&A round, Lemonon was asked, “What are your insights on the government’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program?” by one of the judges. Flashing a smile, she said, “I studied so much for the Q&A but sadly this is something I do not know much about. But at least I am here trying to answer a good question.” And although the pageant was won by Catriona Elisa Gray, it is  Lemonon’s answer that won over and resonated with the people on social media.

While one wrote, “Be a Sandra Lemonon in a world full of pretenders & know it alls. Love this girl!” another wrote, “Intelligence is not purely about being fluent in the english language. It requires honesty and bravery. To Miss Sandra Lemonon, please join #BBPilipinas2018 again next year! This may not be your year but for sure, your time will come! The future is bright for you, queen!”

