Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 05, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Miss America says NO to swimsuit round; Twitterati ask ‘Can we have Mr America?’

Miss America is all set to be a "competition" and not a "pageant" that will judge on a woman's outward appearance. Twitterati posted a string of happy tweets with a dash of humour.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2018 10:33:53 pm
miss america, miss america pageant, miss america swimsuit round, miss america swimsuit competition, swimsuit competition scrapped off, miss america no swimsuit competition, indian express, indian express news No swimsuit competition in Miss America now; Twitter buzzes with happy tweets. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Miss America pageant is scrapping off its swimsuit competition as the board of directors said they will no longer judge a woman based on their physical appearance. Set to start fresh with new rules in the #MeToo era, the competition is all set to focus more on the contestants’ talent, intelligence and ideas.

ALSO READ | ‘I don’t know much about it’: Twitterati LOVES this beauty contestant’s honest answer

Gretchen Carlson, the new chairperson of the Miss America Organization, said on ABC’s Good Morning America, “We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance. That’s huge. And that means we will no longer have a swimsuit competition.”

ALSO READ | ‘Not a boyfriend, a GIRLFRIEND’: This beauty contestant’s HONEST reply has left Netizens cheering

She further added that the Miss America will now be a “competition” and not a “pageant” that will judge on a woman’s outward appearance. No sooner did the news surface online, people were shocked and spilled their thought with a dash of humour. While some were delighted to hear the news, others said that without the swimsuit round, Miss America would “fail”. Meanwhile, men asked for the Mr America competition!

Read some tweets here.

What are your thoughts about the move? Tell us in the comments now.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now