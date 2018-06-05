Miss America says NO to swimsuit round; Twitterati ask ‘Can we have Mr America?’

No swimsuit competition in Miss America now; Twitter buzzes with happy tweets. (Source: Reuters) No swimsuit competition in Miss America now; Twitter buzzes with happy tweets. (Source: Reuters)

Miss America pageant is scrapping off its swimsuit competition as the board of directors said they will no longer judge a woman based on their physical appearance. Set to start fresh with new rules in the #MeToo era, the competition is all set to focus more on the contestants’ talent, intelligence and ideas.

Gretchen Carlson, the new chairperson of the Miss America Organization, said on ABC’s Good Morning America, “We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance. That’s huge. And that means we will no longer have a swimsuit competition.”

She further added that the Miss America will now be a “competition” and not a “pageant” that will judge on a woman’s outward appearance. No sooner did the news surface online, people were shocked and spilled their thought with a dash of humour. While some were delighted to hear the news, others said that without the swimsuit round, Miss America would “fail”. Meanwhile, men asked for the Mr America competition!

We’re changing out of our swimsuits and into a whole new era #byebyebikini #MissAmerica2019 pic.twitter.com/08Y7jLFxhs — Cara Mund (@MissAmerica) June 5, 2018

The Miss America Contest will no longer have a swim suit competition. Now, I don’t even have a shot at it. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) June 5, 2018

It’s good Miss America is eliminating the swim suit competition which is sexist and terrible, now please eliminate the rest of it which is also sexist and terrible — beth, an alien (@bourgeoisalien) June 5, 2018

I don’t get how there ever was a swim suit competition. It’s Miss America. Not Miss Bud Light Spring Break ’94. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) June 5, 2018

Getting rid of the Miss America swim suit competition is a good step, now can we have a Mr America competition? #MissAmerica2019 — bobby kevil (@BobbyKevil) June 5, 2018

The Miss America Pagent annouced it is doing away with the swim suit competition and will no longer judge on the clothing wore. That means I can compete in my tube top and daisy dukes. I know my muffin top will win me the crown next year. — MarMar (@mooses_mom_mar) June 5, 2018

Removing the swim suit competition from the Miss America pageant is like removing fighting from hockey. It will fail. #MissAmerica #NHL — Tom Cotter (@TomCotterComic) June 5, 2018

Now that there’s no swim suit portion of the miss America competition maybe I’ll enter it — Kayla (@WaylaKilliams) June 5, 2018

this morning I heard on the radio that they’ve removed the swim suit aspect of Miss America & dang, that makes me happy. Women are more than their bodies, and little by little society is redefining that precedent. 👏🏽 — Leigha (@LeighaChrstine) June 5, 2018

Bad move on the Miss America pageant. Swim suit was never about looks, it was about proving the young women can be dedicated to a healthy lifestyle. Ratings will drop. http://t.co/El1pfkz24C — Ashley (@ashleycmckenzie) June 5, 2018

