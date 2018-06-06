Miss America’s #ByeByeBikini move upsets men; Twitterati ask them to post pictures in swimsuits

Miss America is all set to get rid of the swimsuit round, and here’s what people think about it. (Source: Reuters) Miss America is all set to get rid of the swimsuit round, and here’s what people think about it. (Source: Reuters)

Most beauty pageants around the world — which follow, more or less, the same shortlisting pattern — have various rounds that highlight the skills and talent of each contestant. One out of the many rounds, which has been the swimsuit or the bikini round, has often triggered debate about that contest reinforcing body stereotypes and unrealistic beauty standards.

However, in a recent turn of events, Miss America beauty pageant seems to have created history by scrapping off the swimsuit competition, which judges women on the basis of their physical appearance. The news intrigued a lot of people and create quite a buzz on social media. People took to Twitter to share their opinion on the decision.

Using the hashtag #ByeByeBikini, many applauded the decision taken by the pageant. However, there were many people — quite a lot of men — who not only disapproved the decision but also stated that covering up women was also no way of empowering them. American beauty pageant titleholder Cara Mund took to Twitter to break the news. In her tweet, she wrote, “We’re changing out of our swimsuits and into a whole new era #byebyebikini #MissAmerica2019.”

We’re changing out of our swimsuits and into a whole new era #byebyebikini #MissAmerica2019 pic.twitter.com/08Y7jLFxhs — Cara Mund (@MissAmerica) June 5, 2018

While one contestant approved the move, another disapproved the same. Shana Sissel, who competed for Miss Rhode Island, tweeted, “Was saddened to learn that @MissAmericaOrg caved to the pressure & eliminated the swimsuit & evening gown competition. As someone who competed and benefitted from the system I’m disappointed to learn it will no longer value women like me.”

Was saddened to learn that @MissAmericaOrg caved to the pressure & eliminated the swimsuit & evening gown competition. As someone who competed and benefitted from the system I’m disappointed to learn it will no longer value women like me. 😥 — Shana Sissel (@shanas621) June 5, 2018

The @MissAmericaOrg swimsuit competition prepared me just as much as interview for building my career. It taught me mental toughness, helped me develop a healthy relationship with food & CONFIDENCE. You have to really love yourself to get up on stage in a bikini. — Shana Sissel (@shanas621) June 5, 2018

I’ve seen many people comment that most pageant competitors are happy to see #byebyebikini but every pageant sister I have has been posting the exact opposite. I’m sure there are some, but many of us really loved that aspect of competition. Ditto with gown! — Shana Sissel (@shanas621) June 5, 2018

Here are some other reactions that news garnered:

I’m sure the Miss America swimsuit competition was the only opportunity men in America had to look at scantily clad women. http://t.co/jpimQT2dup — Scarlett from Sekou Story (@CarolineMugz) June 6, 2018

It’s a beauty contest but now you don’t want to judge them on appearance 😂 — Insanegaz (@lnsanegaz) June 5, 2018

Well, you had a good run Miss America. Your beauty pageant will be missed but not forgotten. I guess all good things must come to an end at some point. — Hardcoremike (@Hardcoremike420) June 5, 2018

Miss America has eliminated both the evening gown and swimsuit competitions. Literally, nobody is going to watch it now. Lol — Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) June 5, 2018

Men are really upset about Miss America getting rid of the swimsuit segment, which tells me too many pervs have been watching, which justifies no swimsuits. CHALLENGE: Any man upset about this, please post a pic of you in a skimpy swimsuit, and let us all judge you. I’ll wait. — Marie Nina (@MarieNinaAune) June 5, 2018

