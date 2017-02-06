When Miley Cyrus performed ‘Lakshmi Puja’ at home; preferred ‘fruit bowl’ over Super Bowl

Miley Cyrus prefers the “fruit bowl” over the Super Bowl. (Source: Miley Cyrus/Instagram) Miley Cyrus prefers the “fruit bowl” over the Super Bowl. (Source: Miley Cyrus/Instagram)

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, here’s Miley Cyrus’ Instagram post proving you wrong — with pictures of the singer performing ‘Lakshmi Puja’ at her Malibu home recently. If the 24-year-old’s recent posts on the social media site are anything to go by, then it seems she has given the Super Bowl a miss, for the “fruit bowl” — as she posted on her official page.

The pictures show a traditional puja set-up with a photo of goddess Lakshmi — the goddess of wealth and prosperity — along with photos of people who could possibly be the singer’s spiritual gurus, whom she follows. At the ‘altar’, there are also candles in glasses, a conch, halwa and fruit offerings with incense sticks on them, and even flower petals on the floor to give it a divine vibe. One look at the picture, and it will be easy to mistake it as that of an Indian household.

Reportedly, the Wrecking Ball singer had a priest perform the puja and offer the prayers. Other pictures that Cyrus uploaded show the spiritual vibe that her house gave while she performed the puja. This is not the first time that Cyrus has made her interest in the Hindu religion more than obvious. She has got the words ‘Karma’ inked on one of her fingers and ‘Om’ inked inside her left wrist.

See the pictures from the ‘puja’ here.

