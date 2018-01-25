Journalist asked to remove bra during security check, and why #PenceFence was trending on Twitter

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence touches the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem’s Old City, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool photo via AP) U.S. Vice President Mike Pence touches the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem’s Old City, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool photo via AP)

US Vice-President Mike Pence visited Israel this week. His four-day tour was the first highest-level US visit to the region since President Donald Trump made his declaration on December 6, recognising Jerusalem as its capital. However, his foreign visit ended up upsetting more than just Palestinians, who were irked by POTUS’ declaration and the violence that followed. Gender discrimination of female journalists during Pence’s visit has led to a huge outcry on social media. According to reports, female journalists were asked to stand behind their male colleagues during his final stop at Jerusalem’s Western Wall on January 23.

Female reporters and photojournalists were apparently placed four rows behind their male colleagues, from a fenced-off area at the rear end of the compound that includes the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest site. Irked by the biased treatment, female journalists took to Twitter to share their anger and slammed the White House officials, who had actually invited them to cover the state visit.

Although it’s common practice for the sexes to be segregated in the compound by the Ultra-Orthodox authority that runs the holy site, this treatment was received by female journalists before. In fact, even during earlier visits by Trump and Obama, women reporters and photographers were separated but their view was not obstructed or work was hindered because of lack of co-operation.

Women journalists are prevented from covering #Pence. We are kept separate from men & behind them. White House staffers explain it is “Western Wall rules.” pic.twitter.com/KZcsdGqD2M — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) January 23, 2018

Factually incorrect to say that “keeping with Jewish tradition at the holy site, female journalists were placed behind a barrier.” I have covered many visits; this was an aberrant first. #PenceFence http://t.co/7t7nolErJz — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) January 23, 2018

With hashtag #PenceFence, journalists started tweeting and slamming against the everyday sexism. Tweeple too lent their voice and was irked by the discrimination based on gender.

When it’s a bit hard to do your job / women journalists forced to stand behind the men at the separation fence at the western wall for Mike Pence’s visit #PenceInIsrael #PenceFence pic.twitter.com/IsXbJ0jTi5 — Ariane Ménage (@ariane_menage) January 23, 2018

Our male colleagues are not saying a word. They are happy to stand in front of us blocking our view. This is 2018. — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) January 23, 2018

LIVE coverage of our male colleagues granted access to cover VP at Western Wall as we are penned into #PenceFence pic.twitter.com/k3svkxfQsa — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) January 23, 2018

Follow me for a “clear” shot of the @VP visit to the western wall where if you are a male you can do your work and get the best front seat and if you are a second class citizen as I am, this is what we see & report pic.twitter.com/CN1rBzFMmO — Tal Schneider (@talschneider) January 23, 2018

as I was invited today by the @usembassyta to cover @VP visit to the western wall and I was sent to stand behind a fence, in a discriminatory manner compared to my male colleagues, I am contemplating to file a civil lawsuit against the Kotel Chief Shmuel Rabinovitch — Tal Schneider (@talschneider) January 23, 2018

And now I have a chair, looking at the male reporters who get the straight and better view than me, just because they are males and I am a female #PenceFence. I deserve the first row, not the “women at the back of the bus.” pic.twitter.com/tQgT3DSE0D — Tal Schneider (@talschneider) January 23, 2018

The #pencefence is a physical expression of the institutionalized inequity female professionals face AND how their male colleagues so often -and too often- stand idly by while their female colleagues suffer injustice and do nothing to try to equalize their access and opportunity. http://t.co/2MwTQH06Oj — Amalie Flynn (@amalieflynn) January 23, 2018

The #PenceFence debacle is a big deal because in the future editors and directors will prefer sending male reporters and photographers to assignments to guarantee coverage and that directly impacts women in journalism. @talschneider @NTarnopolsky — 🌍Gabriella R🌍 (@2samadams3) January 23, 2018

Where evangelical antisemitism, white supremacy and Zionist sexism meet http://t.co/1b0gcPH46a — Mairav Zonszein (@MairavZ) January 23, 2018

I’m afraid to ask what Pence did to gay reporters. Oh, mother. http://t.co/AKbxZTfJgE — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) January 24, 2018

Still keeping women in their place? VP Pence is using another country’s bs excuse to prevent women reporters from having equal access to his visit to Western Wall. No modern US administration has done this. #PenceFence http://t.co/4W9LBSeOBi — Becky Brunton (@BeckyIB) January 23, 2018

This is not enough, equal access. Take down the #PenceFence . One press pool! There is no security reason for this and no one is worshipping today. One press pool! http://t.co/qxGTLsCF5a — Death/Scent (@DeathandScent) January 23, 2018

It appears that women thoroughly frighten Pence. Good. We should.#PenceFence http://t.co/0W11y1p4bc — GypsySyx (@GypsySyx) January 25, 2018

However, this was not the only thing that garnered attention. According to a Washington Post report, a female journalist from Finland was asked to remove her bra during a security check. The reporter of Palestinian descent from Finland’s state broadcaster covering the press brief of Pence and Netanyahu was denied entry when she refused to remove her innerwear. The Foreign Press Association, representing international journalists covering Israel and the Palestinian territories, protested and called it a “clear ethnic profiling” by Israeli security officials, NPR reported. The news too created another series of backlash on Twitter and Pence visit to Israel created a buzz but for all the wrong reason.

What the hell did they think she was going to do?

Wrap her bra around Pence’s neck? — Lynn Witter (@ewilks56) January 24, 2018

First, one female journalist was forced to remove her bra. Then the rest of the women journalists were told to stand behind the men. VP Pence’s visit to Jerusalem. By @reglash http://t.co/j9gbCQ29VT — Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 23, 2018

“This is not the first time a female journalist attempting to cover a formal event with the Israeli prime minister has been asked to strip. An Al Jazeera journalist was also asked to remove her bra at an event in 2011.”http://t.co/1kAdcce8Aa — MeredithB-S (@MBennettSmith) January 24, 2018

I wonder how many male journalists were asked to remove their underwear and barred from entry when they refused… #PenceFence — Stephen Macken (@stevemacken) January 24, 2018

Why didn’t Vice President Pence object to the unequal treatment of female journalists? The exclusionary “rules” referred to here are set by men. It’s a bit like meeting in a men’s only club and saying, “I’m just following the rules.” You don’t have to go. http://t.co/LuQoNZDhY4 — Elizabeth Chang (@ElizabethGChang) January 24, 2018

Women reporters always have to stay in women’s section at the Western Wall when Obama and others visited. Pence advance team not to blame for Israeli custom — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 23, 2018

@VP office should respond: “female journalist from Finland’s state television was asked to remove her bra during an overly zealous and demeaning security check. When she refused, she was prevented from covering Pence’s news conference with Netanyahu.” http://t.co/38aQH3luVH — CeciliaKang (@ceciliakang) January 23, 2018

This is horrific. This is NOT okay.http://t.co/vDMhj6fWQb — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 24, 2018

A part of me wishes the journalist would’ve said yes, twisted it around her hand and spun it like a helicopter. But the reality is actually mortifying. ⚡️ “Female journalist covering Pence in Israel asked to remove bra during security check”http://t.co/Yih71EDJtO — Michelle Li (@MichelleLiTV) January 24, 2018

Just a mistake by the security personnel. They were instructed to make females strip for Trump, not Pence.http://t.co/kRFyLsFyDt — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 24, 2018

