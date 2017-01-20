Michelle Obama’s last picture from the White House will bring a smile on your face, see pic

Michelle Obama has been extremely popular throughout the years Obama was in office. (Source: AP) Michelle Obama has been extremely popular throughout the years Obama was in office. (Source: AP)

America and the rest of the world are quite emotional as US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will bid adieu and hand over their responsibilities to Donald Trump and Melina Trump. And to make the goodbye a little painful, FLOTUS has been posting emotional pictures on social media, and that is too much to handle.

Before the new first family arrives at the White House on Friday, the first lady thanked everyone and posted her last picture from the ‘people’s house’. For her farewell message, she thanked everyone and wrote, “Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.” Along with the emotional message, she posted of the last photo of the couple embracing each other overlooking from the White House balcony.

Michelle Obama, who celebrated her last birthday at the White House this week, also thanked fans for their wishes. “Thank you for the birthday wishes and for the greatest gift of all: the opportunity to serve as your First Lady,” she wrote. The FLOTUS also shared a video of herself with the first dogs, Bo and Sunny, taking “one last walk through the People’s House.”

Last week, she had also appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show and spoke how surprisingly emotional the last few days have been at the White House. She even surprised common people, who were asked to record farewell messages for her. As people recorded their video message, she gave them a sweet surprise by turning up in person and thanking every individual.

Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. -mo pic.twitter.com/pahEydkZ5Z — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 19, 2017

Her other emotional posts

Taking it in on one last walk through the People’s House. pic.twitter.com/uaAn6j8Ygy — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2017

Thank you for the birthday wishes and for the greatest gift of all: the opportunity to serve as your First Lady. –mo pic.twitter.com/erjZA6WUXz — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2017

So proud of @POTUS and all that we’ve accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo pic.twitter.com/TFUN3GDLyz — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 11, 2017

Earlier, the White House released a farewell video where from common people to celebrities, all reminisced about their one Obama moment and it left many grabbing boxes of tissues.

