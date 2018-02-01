  • Associate Sponsor
9-yr-old girl dresses up like Michelle Obama; gets an A+ from her hero for school project

Michelle Obama delights a third-grade kid with an A+ for a school project. The nine-year-old little girl was dressed as her hero, the former US first lady, for the project because she loved that 'Mrs Obama is brown & has hair like hers'.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: February 1, 2018 3:03 pm
Michelle Obama, Michelle Obama twitter, Michelle Obama social media, Michelle Obama gives school girl A+, Michelle Obama with kids, Michelle Obama social causes, Michelle Obama first lady, indian express, indian express news Michelle Obama give an A+ to a school girl. Here’s why. (Source: ADCollegeOpp/ Twitter)
While growing up, most of us have to tackle many tedious school projects. But if you’re a nine-year-old who has just had her project graded an A+ by none other than former US first lady Michelle Obama, then nothing can beat that high, making all that effort just worth it. Well, apparently, that’s exactly what happened to Audrey Dow‘s daughter. Dow tweeted out a picture of her daughter dressed as her hero, Michelle Obama, for a school project.

Dow said her daughter was inspired by the former first lady’s commitment to helping students go to college and receive higher education and, thus, she saw herself in her hero. The tweet soon became viral on social media thanks to people who found it adorable and inspiring. But the icing on the cake was when the lady herself retweeted the photo and acknowledged the gesture of the little girl from St Bruno Catholic Church in California, US.

With an A+ stamp, Obama approved her school project and won hearts online. “This just made my day. I may not be a 3rd-grade teacher, but this gets an A+ in my book!”, she tweeted.

Can you beat her A+ grade?

