The Internet is just losing it over this pic of Michelle Obama’s natural hair

Have you seen Michelle Obama in her natural look yet? (Source: File Photo) Have you seen Michelle Obama in her natural look yet? (Source: File Photo)

The Obamas left the White House in January. While it left many heartbroken and teary-eyed, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama seem to have been making the most of it. From windsurfing to strolling on the beaches and having lavish luncheons, the former first couple of the United States has been enjoying some downtime and living each moment to the fullest — just like any normal family would — on a vacation after a long time.

Living life king size, aren’t they? Well, we have proof! Remember when the former president’s hat made news?

Obama’s on vacation with the hat backwards. He’s never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

After Obama’s hat, it’s the formal first lady’s hairstyle that has caught many eyeballs and is making waves on the Internet. Here’s a sneak peek.

Michelle Obama’s latest hairstyle is a rage! (Source: @meagnacarta/Twitter) Michelle Obama’s latest hairstyle is a rage! (Source: @meagnacarta/Twitter)

Rocking her natural style, the former FLOTUS was spotted carrying off a simple hairstyle and a grey hairband with white polka dots. Though we haven’t been able to ascertain where the picture is from, but as soon as the picture was put up on Twitter, Netizens went crazy and fired a series of tweets for Obama.

This is the picuture I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL. pic.twitter.com/HF8AYpsciB — gif sommelier (@meagnacarta) April 2, 2017

Over the eight years that she was at the White House, Obama flaunted several hairstyles, but none quite evoked the same kind of love and response than her natural Afro here. Check these out.

@meagnacarta @LadyCurtissa I remember wishing w all my heart, FLOTUS would walk out with her fro out — Dellea Copeland (@delleacopeland) April 3, 2017

@meagnacarta her natural hair was hiding for 8 (+) years 😩 — angela🍼martinez (@crybaby_angela) April 3, 2017

When Michelle Obama has been a straight haired natural the whole time pic.twitter.com/cxHRT4LFl2 — The Sweetest Taboo (@KeepItKlassy_) April 3, 2017

@meagnacarta She’s living life and I’m all the way for it lol. pic.twitter.com/s2mQr1sgiH — IThinkOverThere (@AdwoaOA) April 3, 2017

Michelle Obama left the White House and went natural YESSSSS MAMA SHELL 😍🔥💁🏾 http://t.co/Ou157sSNwt — D. (@dannetteloren) April 3, 2017

@meagnacarta @Kinahh19__ She is sooooo gorgeous natural 🤗😍😍😍 her skin gives me life 😌🙌🏽 — MIKA🇵🇷 (@boricuamorena27) April 3, 2017

@meagnacarta @MrDane1982 Gorgeous in every way, always. What an incredible woman! We were blessed to call her FLOTUS. — Natalie (@ndylan1) April 3, 2017

Tweeple were in for a pleasant surprise, indeed! Several of them also went on to guess that the picture was taken in the French Polynesian Islands, where the former POTUS is writing his memoir.

