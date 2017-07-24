Latest News

Michael Phelps races a shark! But wait, he actually didn’t, and Twitterati are mad

"I honestly feel so robbed that I just watched an hour of a stupid show to see Michael Phelps race a FAKE shark. #fakenews", tweeted out a disappointed viewer, echoing the sentiment of many who were glued on to their television screens hoping to catch the great Michael Phelps race an actual shark.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 24, 2017 3:16 pm
Michael Phelps, phelps vs shark, #phelpsvsshark, shark week, Michael Phelps races shark, Phelps races shark, discovery shark week, indian express, indian express news As expected, viewers didn’t take to the big reveal that Michael Phelps actually raced a simulated shark very kindly and lashed out on Twitter. (Source: cjzero/Twitter)
After a month-long build-up to Discovery Channel’s Shark Week special, many were glued to their television sets to watch the great Michael Phelps – in a special shark-like swimming gear – race a great white shark. No points for guessing really, who won at the end of the hour-long show titled ‘Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White’.

But the biggest irony was this – Phelps didn’t actually race a great white shark in reality, but a computer-generated simulation. A minor fact that was cleverly avoided in all the hype and buil-up to the show. According to reports, it was only around 57 minutes into the show that ecologist Tristan Gutteridge, one the featured scientists. said, “Clearly, we can’t put Michael in one lane and a white shark on the far lane. We’re gonna have to do a simulation.”

So, basically, all the hype was around a simulation and not the real deal?!

Here’s a video of Phelps getting geared up for the ‘event’.

 

Here’s Phelps looking in at the video.

 

As expected, viewers didn’t take to the big reveal very kindly and lashed out on Twitter. “i spent 60 minutes of my life watching a build up to michael phelps race a fake computer generated shark. i’m pissed”, posted someone on the microblogging site, while another wrote, “I honestly feel so robbed that I just watched an hour of a stupid show to see Michael Phelps race a FAKE shark. #fakenews”.

 

The broadcast showed Phelps preparing for the race by simulating 50m races against two other varieties of shark. Interestingly, he did beat a reef shark with a time of 18.7 seconds.

 

 

