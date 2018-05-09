In addition to Priyanka Chopra’s dress, here are other Met Gala 2018 outfits that inspired HILARIOUS memes

The Met Gala 2018 event, safe to say, was a phenomenal affair. Given how stars like Priyanka Chopra, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna, Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto, et al. followed the theme of ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ to the T as they descended on the red carpet, the theatrics involved at the prestigious red carpet event was peak level. Fans back home were star-struck seeing Priyanka Chopra stun in her high-priestess look in a dramatic Ralph Lauren deep burgundy off-shoulder gown and intricately embroidered hood and Deepika Padukone in a red Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit silk-crepe gown with enviable ease. Netizens showered praises on the celebrities and their interesting choice of outfits for the prestigious red carpet event that took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, yet, there was no stopping the deluge of hilarious, rib-tickling memes either.
Given the theme of the night and how celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker (who wore a Dolce and Gabbana corset gown with an enormous train) and Rihanna (whose heavily embellished, ivory Maison Margiela ensemble turned heards), memes on social media were inevitable.
Here are some of the hilarious one that have been doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site.
If every Indian walks in these clothes from #MetGala2018 and walks for 1 km we can clean India in one day.#SwachhBharatMission #SwachhIndia pic.twitter.com/8NWPdmbyU9
— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 8, 2018
Ram Ram Ram Ram Ram #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DZ66FfGql8
— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) May 8, 2018
How would you rate @deepikapadukone ‘s red carpet look? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xDcvQ6YqIf
— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) May 8, 2018
My favorite part of this year’s #MetGala was realizing that Amber Heard is a DIY queen. pic.twitter.com/sk6YIlIZbI
— Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) May 8, 2018
what you order online vs what you get pic.twitter.com/XfgilAGW83
— daddy (@TheGabbieShow) May 8, 2018
me 15 yrs ago: idk I just don’t like boys the way some other girls do
me 10 yrs ago: WHO KNOWS I might just fall in love w a woman one day
me 8 yrs ago: i just learned in class that sexuality is fluid. isn’t that cool
me 5 yrs ago: ya I’m not “100% straight”
me now: pic.twitter.com/d1kxZ1btF6
— Melissa Radzimski (@melissaradz) May 7, 2018
Bitch I’m done pic.twitter.com/R7WNNtYwZ6
— Kima Jones (@kima_jones) May 8, 2018
White smoke seen pouring out of Vatican chimney as Rihanna hits the Met Gala runway, meaning she has replaced Francis as pontiff. pic.twitter.com/gxnlErEIeg
— JuanPa (@jpbrammer) May 7, 2018
our father who aren’t in heaven pls let leo dicaprio be in a club without wifi #metgala pic.twitter.com/SdLYzfFJuI
— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 8, 2018
freshman year vs senior year #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bGZK3JuXY3
— Elana Brooke Fishman (@elanafishman) May 7, 2018
When you’re the only family member who didn’t have to figure out a babysitter for tonight’s #MetGala. http://t.co/kpPELoOwzg pic.twitter.com/lrSyuQrGJC
— E! News (@enews) May 8, 2018
WIG SNATCHED #METGALA pic.twitter.com/De7ulLQKAY
— 𝕷𝖚𝖎𝖌𝖎 (@uuigii) May 8, 2018
Ok Kim I get it now #MetGala pic.twitter.com/lHYbG3v6qr
— Λιβιƞ♡🌙 (@jiminxlibin) May 8, 2018
Beyoncé arriving as the Holy Ghost.
Stunniiiiiiiiiiiiiing!
#METGALA pic.twitter.com/bB534yvd8L
— Donathan Bartolome (@ChenelynMercad0) May 8, 2018
At least we have a new updated version of the “you’re doing amazing sweetie.” meme #MetGala pic.twitter.com/r7y4l4PewC
— antoine (@asxhaa) May 8, 2018
Luv the rebrand pic.twitter.com/YZwmtDBB6Y
— L*dia Ogw*ng (@lydiaohh) May 7, 2018
it’s like cindy only saw “heavenly bodies” on the invite and was like “neat theme” and stopped reading there pic.twitter.com/npYBWDXfNN
— rachel syme (@rachsyme) May 7, 2018
Saw a funnier meme on the Met Gala 2018 outfits? Share with us in the comments’ section below.
