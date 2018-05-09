In addition to Priyanka Chopra’s dress, here are other Met Gala 2018 outfits that inspired HILARIOUS memes

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2018 1:57:01 pm
Met gala 2018, met gala Priyanka chopra, met gala deepika padukone, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination met gala. best met gala meme Met Gala 2018: Here are some of the hilarious memes. (Source: Atul Khatri/Twitter)
The Met Gala 2018 event, safe to say, was a phenomenal affair. Given how stars like Priyanka Chopra, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna, Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto, et al. followed the theme of ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ to the T as they descended on the red carpet, the theatrics involved at the prestigious red carpet event was peak level. Fans back home were star-struck seeing Priyanka Chopra stun in her high-priestess look in a dramatic Ralph Lauren deep burgundy off-shoulder gown and intricately embroidered hood and Deepika Padukone in a red Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit silk-crepe gown with enviable ease. Netizens showered praises on the celebrities and their interesting choice of outfits for the prestigious red carpet event that took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, yet, there was no stopping the deluge of hilarious, rib-tickling memes either.

Given the theme of the night and how celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker (who wore a Dolce and Gabbana corset gown with an enormous train) and Rihanna (whose heavily embellished, ivory Maison Margiela ensemble turned heards), memes on social media were inevitable.

Here are some of the hilarious one that have been doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site.

