Met Gala 2018: Deepika Padukone’s red Prabal Gurung gown garners applause from Twitterati

Deepika Padukone has set temperate soaring with her second appearance at the Met Gala red carpet. The theme for this year’s Met Gala event was ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ and Padukone aced the theme. Doning a red Prabal Gurung gown, the actor pulled off the high-thigh slit silk-crepe gown with enviable ease and left people wanting for more.

Several stars graced the event just like it happens every year. But the Internet started buzzing seeing two leading actors of Bollywood – Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala 2018. Chopra looked ethereal in a dramatic Ralph Lauren number which she paired with a stunning handmade headgear, Padukone looked gorgeous in a red gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

The all-red ensemble could have been overwhelming but to Padukone’s credit, it is difficult to look away from her. Netizens loved the way she carried herself at the Gala, while there were some who were critical about it. Here are some of the reactions.

HOT REDDDDD! Deepika Padukone in Prabal Gurung ready to grace the Met Gala #DeepikaAtMetGala pic.twitter.com/34rfDvAl1d — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) May 7, 2018

Here are some reactions in which people don’t really seem to like the way she looked.

Priyanka Chopra should win all Best Dress Awards for all events she attends. Meanwhile, disappointed again with Deepika Padukone ‘s dress… She’s so out of the theme and should be on IIFA/Filmfare Award red carpet instead #MetGala — Obellrii (@Obellrii) May 8, 2018

well, we are tired of her stylist making her wear simple. its met gala, not a simple red carpet. U

either go big or go home. Prabals design sucked & her stylist doesn’t know her job! that’s the truth! — A (@stereaoheart) May 8, 2018

I wish fans would cut @shaleenanathani some slack. I just came from her IG posts & she is being roasted for @deepikapadukone’s #MetGala look. Let me remind you that you said the same things last year when it was a different designer & stylist. She is on theme this year. 🙏🏽🚫. pic.twitter.com/hgQVK01zx5 — Rebecca Memsaab ツ (@voiceswriter) May 8, 2018

Why does she even bother to go to #MetGala if she cannot even understand the theme? The same boring gown, chipku hairstyle and finally a justification, “you should be comfortable in what you wear” 😦 — Ranjitha Kashyap (@RanjithaKashyap) May 8, 2018

how is ms. shaleena gonna have the opportunity to dress THE deepika padukone for #MetGala and completly miss the theme? ofc deepika’s got a heavenly body and looks amazing in this but rlly??? sigh. i’m an idiot for having hope for this one hhhh pic.twitter.com/MLsGSJ85EW — 💛 (@solonamjoon) May 7, 2018

