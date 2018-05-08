Met Gala 2018: Deepika Padukone’s red Prabal Gurung gown garners applause from Twitterati

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
By: Trends Desk Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2018 1:36:51 pm
Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2018, met galal 2018, Deepika Padukone's red Prabal Gurung gown, met gala 2018 red gowns, Met Gala 2018: Twitterati feel in love with Deepika Padukone’s red Prabal Gurung gown (Source: sandhyashekar/instagram)
Deepika Padukone has set temperate soaring with her second appearance at the Met Gala red carpet. The theme for this year’s Met Gala event was ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ and Padukone aced the theme. Doning a red Prabal Gurung gown, the actor pulled off the high-thigh slit silk-crepe gown with enviable ease and left people wanting for more.

Several stars graced the event just like it happens every year. But the Internet started buzzing seeing two leading actors of Bollywood – Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala 2018. Chopra looked ethereal in a dramatic Ralph Lauren number which she paired with a stunning handmade headgear, Padukone looked gorgeous in a red gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

The all-red ensemble could have been overwhelming but to Padukone’s credit, it is difficult to look away from her. Netizens loved the way she carried herself at the Gala, while there were some who were critical about it. Here are some of the reactions.

