Latest News

Forget the Met Gala, this Youtuber’s spoof is far more entertaining

A Twitter user Quenlin Blackwell went one step ahead with her own Met Gala spoof couture video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 2, 2017 7:28 pm
met gala 2017, met gala fashion show, met gala show, met gala ramp walk, met gala fashion show 2017, met gala spoof, met gala spoof broom, met gala blanket spoof, met gala joke, met gala twitter video, teen spoof on met gala, teenager spoof met gala, trending, viral, indian express, indian express news Slaying it in style! (Source: @quenblackwell/Twitter)

A celebration of art and fashion, the Met Gala 2017 opened to a house full of gorgeous celebrities walking down the red carpet in wildly creative designer dresses. While Priyanka Chopra took the world by a storm as she stepped in a bold Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an unbelievably long train, many other Hollywood stars were in the limelight for sporting outrageous looks.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra’s Raph Lauren trench-coat gown has Twitterati in splits

Catching a glimpse of celebs as they pushed the limits of fashion, Twitter was buzzing with spoofs on their fashion statements, and our Chopra girl was a hit favourite among meme-makers. But a Twitter user, Quenlin Blackwell, went one step ahead with her own Met Gala couture video that she filmed at her home. From wearing a artsy blanket to carrying a broomstick behind her back and wearing a huge basket on her head upside down, she killed it with her creativity.

The 38-second-video piqued interest and left Tweeple amused and rolling in the aisles. Even as she pokes fun at some zany creations, it is all in good humour. In a matter of hours, her stint has already garnered her more than 38,000 retweets and 78,000 likes! Adding a punch of fun and farce to it, she wrote: “I wasn’t able to make it to The #MetGala but here are my outfits for the event!!..These looks took YEARS to create.”

Watch the video here.

 

What’s more, Twitterati couldn’t stop showering her with compliments! See some reactions here.

Blackwell also has her own YouTube channel where she posts beauty, health and comedy based videos. We wouldn’t be surprised if she gets a modelling contract soon, would you?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 02: Latest News