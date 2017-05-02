Forget the Met Gala, this Youtuber’s spoof is far more entertaining

Slaying it in style! (Source: @quenblackwell/Twitter) Slaying it in style! (Source: @quenblackwell/Twitter)

A celebration of art and fashion, the Met Gala 2017 opened to a house full of gorgeous celebrities walking down the red carpet in wildly creative designer dresses. While Priyanka Chopra took the world by a storm as she stepped in a bold Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an unbelievably long train, many other Hollywood stars were in the limelight for sporting outrageous looks.

Catching a glimpse of celebs as they pushed the limits of fashion, Twitter was buzzing with spoofs on their fashion statements, and our Chopra girl was a hit favourite among meme-makers. But a Twitter user, Quenlin Blackwell, went one step ahead with her own Met Gala couture video that she filmed at her home. From wearing a artsy blanket to carrying a broomstick behind her back and wearing a huge basket on her head upside down, she killed it with her creativity.

The 38-second-video piqued interest and left Tweeple amused and rolling in the aisles. Even as she pokes fun at some zany creations, it is all in good humour. In a matter of hours, her stint has already garnered her more than 38,000 retweets and 78,000 likes! Adding a punch of fun and farce to it, she wrote: “I wasn’t able to make it to The #MetGala but here are my outfits for the event!!..These looks took YEARS to create.”

Watch the video here.

I wasn’t able to make it to The #MetGala but here are my outfits for the event!!..These looks took YEARS to create. pic.twitter.com/6jXnpRdTCB — queen quen (@quenblackwell) May 2, 2017

What’s more, Twitterati couldn’t stop showering her with compliments! See some reactions here.

@quenblackwell @wrestlingog If you’re not actually at the #metgala next year, Twitter has failed us. Get you a contract sis. pic.twitter.com/cjY8oH2UyA — hėėł 💎 (@BankOnA_) May 2, 2017

@quenblackwell @sosarcatstic This is literally better than the Kanye entire fashion show. — Rachel Stewart (@RStewartJewelry) May 2, 2017

can we talk about how quality her walk is? http://t.co/QPUW0CjC0J — eden (@Edenkanela) May 2, 2017

OKAY YOU WERE TRYING TO MAKE A JOKE BUT HONESTLY YOUR BODY. A GODDESS IN THE FLESH. THE POSING. THE WALK. THE FACE. I AM REBORN AND DECEASED http://t.co/7isWK0tcwM — Bey (@beythegay) May 2, 2017

Blackwell also has her own YouTube channel where she posts beauty, health and comedy based videos. We wouldn’t be surprised if she gets a modelling contract soon, would you?

