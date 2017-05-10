Deepika Padukone’s elegant dress trumped Priyanka Chopra’s bold look on Google Trends for Met Gala

Deepika Padukone shimmered in an ivory Tommy Hilfiger satin gown while Priyanka Chopra raised the temperature in her bold Ralph Lauren trench at Met Gala 2017. ( Source: File Photo) Deepika Padukone shimmered in an ivory Tommy Hilfiger satin gown while Priyanka Chopra raised the temperature in her bold Ralph Lauren trench at Met Gala 2017. ( Source: File Photo)

Bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone made their debut at Met Gala 2017, and though both represented India and made everyone proud — there’s always a comparison that accompanies the two stars. While fashion police, international magazines and even Twitterati voted for Quantico star Priyanka Chopra for her bold and ‘sexy detective’ appearance, it seems she lost the race on Google. Yes, as far as Goggle trends are concerned it’s Serena Unger from xXx: Return of Xander Cage that has made it to the Top 5!

Google Trends released the top most googled Met Gala dresses and it was Padukone and not Chopra who made it to the fifth spot. Chopra who has earlier dominated Google searches with her Oscar appearance in 2016, lost to Padukone’s rather ‘vanilla’ look.

Topping the chart, however, was Kendall Jenner in her sheer dress, that not only made heads turn but also left temperatures soaring. The other names that dominated the trend were Bella Hadid, Katty Perry and Blake Lively.

Padukone had chosen a classy, satin ivory slip gown by Tommy Hilfiger, with a plunging neckline for her special Red carpet appearance. While the actor managed to look her elegant self, her ensemble failed to make a mark. While people loved her make-up with winged eyeliner and nude lips’ by Georgie Eisdell, they were not happy with her hairdo. With hair styled by Harry Josh, the Padmavati star had accessorised her look with diamond danglers for her ears and a hairband with embellished hair accessory. Many felt the embellished flowers’ hair accessory that she flaunted seemed jarring.

Will it seem, even though Chopra’s trench coat swept all the praises, Padukone’s simple and chic appearance made her mark after all.

