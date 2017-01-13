Meryl Streep impersonating Donald Trump is breaking the internet right now

Meryl Streep wins Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes 2017. Meryl Streep slammed Donald Trump’s “performance” in her acceptance speech. Meryl Streep wins Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes 2017. Meryl Streep slammed Donald Trump’s “performance” in her acceptance speech.

A photo of Hollywood actress Meryl Streep impersonating US President-elect Donald Trump has been floating around on social media, especially after her speech at the Golden Globes where she took pot shots at Trump without naming him. In the photo from June 2016, she is seen with a lot of foundation on her face, making it look orange and white paint under her eyes, pouting and closing eyes to resemble like Donald Trump.

Meryl Streep in the photo being circulated on the internet.

Earlier this week, she was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes. In her acceptance speech for the award, Meryl Streep gracefully turned the spotlight away from herself. Instead, she talked about the freedom of press, importance of art and subtly directed a most polite attack on US President-elect Donald Trump without taking his name.

Streep, who actively participated for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton before US Presidential elections, said a performance from the past year that stunned her came from the campaign trail, noting the incident where “the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country” imitated a disabled reporter from The New York Times, an incident replayed frequently in campaign advertising. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it,” she said. “I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

(with inputs from AP)

