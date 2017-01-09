Meryl Streep’s evocative speech hitting out at Trump gets people lauding her on Twitter

This image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP) This image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Donald Trump was not in attendance at the 74th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, but he was discussed at the event. The POTUS-to-be came in for severe criticism, not to mention a heartfelt takedown by Hollywood legend Meryl Streep.

Few seconds into his opening monologue, host Jimmy Fallon highlighted that the Gloden Globes was “one of the few places left where America still honours the popular vote”. He went on to compare the President-elect to the evil King Joffrey in Game of Thrones. But what stunned the world was the evocative speech by Streep.

The ‘Doubt’ actor earned a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes and in her acceptance speech, she turned the spotlight away from herself. She honoured the late Carrie Fisher and took shots at Donald Trump, without mentioning his name even once.

Noting an incident from the presidential campaign where “the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter from The New York Times”, she said it was the performance from the past year that stunned her. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it,” she said. “I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

Saying that “disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence,” Streep said that when a person in power adopts the instinct to humiliate, it trickles down into everyone’s life and gives other permission to behave in a similar manner.

At tonight’s #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Moments after Streep made the moving speech, people across social media platform lauded ‘The Iron Lady’ and thanked her for standing up for truth. However, there were criticisms from Trump supporters who argued that she is a movie star and “should not comment about politics.”

Here is how Twitterati reacted:

Meryl Streep was eloquent tonight. We must never stop saying what needs to said. We must never normalize an unstable lying infantile POTUS. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 9, 2017

Thank God for Meryl Streep, who spoke truth to Power at the Golden Globes tonight calling out He Who Must Be Worshiped, w/o saying his name. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep speech first sign of hope that people aren’t going to be cowards. She made a moral argument re standing up together. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 9, 2017

Still processing #MerylStreep at the #GoldenGlobes, a truth-teller, brave soul & this is how an artist uses empathy. pic.twitter.com/aiaIvSYOVy — Gilluis Pérez (@Gilluis) January 9, 2017

Don’t think of her speech as anti-trump, think of it as pro-decency.#MerylStreep — Jamie Ford (@JamieFord) January 9, 2017

How DARE Meryl exercise her right to free speech like that’s a thing we are allowed to do here in Ameri- wait…hmm. #MerylStreep — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 9, 2017

In one speech, #MerylStreep showed more bravery and empathy than Donald Trump has shown in his entire sad, priveleged life. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 9, 2017

There has never been anyone like Meryl Streep. I love her. #GoldenGlobes — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 9, 2017

find someone who looks at you the way literally everyone looks at meryl streep pic.twitter.com/ClnOwFsX02 — keely flaherty (@flahertykeely) January 9, 2017

I loved #MerylStreep speech because it focused on artist core job – empathy. Stepping into someone else’s shoes.That’s what makes a liberal. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep I’m the Mother of a 29yr old disabled son. My heart broke at the same moment as yours Ms Streep. Thank you for speaking for me. — Peggy Glynn (@pglynn61) January 9, 2017

We will need a lot of people as clear and brave as Meryl Streep if we are to fight the corruption, bad ideas and lies of Donald Trump. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep is right: “Disrespect invites disrespect.” You don’t want to hear that from an actor? The truth is true no matter who says it. — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) January 9, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Meryl Streep destroyed you. DESTROYYYYED YOU! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 9, 2017

If Trump supporters insist on having a meltdown every time someone calls out your “king” it’s going to be a LONG 4yrs for y’all #MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/rvSIIhZuyH — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech gave me goosebumps… this woman is such an inspiration 👏 — Zeba. (@fatassmonster) January 9, 2017

People saying that #MerylStreep should stick to art and not talk Politics. Well, a real estate developer has no business being a President! — Neha (@Nehasupnfan) January 9, 2017

