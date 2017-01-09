Trending News

Meryl Streep’s evocative speech hitting out at Trump gets people lauding her on Twitter

Moments after Streep made the moving speech, people across social media platform lauded 'The Iron Lady' and thanked her for standing up for truth.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:January 9, 2017 2:12 pm
meryl streep, donald trump, golden globes, meryl streep golden globe speech, streep golden globe speech reaction, world news, entertainment news, viral news, latest news, indian express This image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Donald Trump was not in attendance at the 74th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, but he was discussed at the event. The POTUS-to-be came in for severe criticism, not to mention a heartfelt takedown by Hollywood legend Meryl Streep.

Few seconds into his opening monologue, host Jimmy Fallon highlighted that the Gloden Globes was “one of the few places left where America still honours the popular vote”. He went on to compare the President-elect to the evil King Joffrey in Game of Thrones. But what stunned the world was the evocative speech by Streep.

The ‘Doubt’ actor earned a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes and in her acceptance speech, she turned the spotlight away from herself. She honoured the late Carrie Fisher and took shots at Donald Trump, without mentioning his name even once.

Noting an incident from the presidential campaign where “the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter from The New York Times”, she said it was the performance from the past year that stunned her. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it,” she said. “I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

Saying that “disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence,” Streep said that when a person in power adopts the instinct to humiliate, it trickles down into everyone’s life and gives other permission to behave in a similar manner.

Moments after Streep made the moving speech, people across social media platform lauded ‘The Iron Lady’ and thanked her for standing up for truth. However, there were criticisms from Trump supporters who argued that she is a movie star and “should not comment about politics.”

Here is how Twitterati reacted:

What did you think of Streep’s speech? Tell us in comments below.

