‘Prohibit blacks and dogs’: Racist poster at milk bar sparks controversy

The owner said he was fed up with repetitive harassments and robbery. (Source: @funkycarbon/ Twitter) The owner said he was fed up with repetitive harassments and robbery. (Source: @funkycarbon/ Twitter)

A poster put up at a Melbourne milk shop has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The demeaning poster claimed that “black” teens always steal things and without any proof of their oblivious statement, they prohibited their entry in the bar. The way the poster conveyed it was even more demeaning. It stated, “Prohibit blacks and dogs into the shop.” The racism has created a huge furore on social media and has led to several people slamming the shop.

The board placed on the front window of the milk bar irked social media users and they referred to it as “disgusting” and called the Burleigh Road shop owner a “racist”. A resident of the locality, who was identified as Cam, tweeted the photo of the controversial sign on Friday morning and sparked a huge debate on social media.

According to a report by news.com.au, the Victoria Police said that they were aware of the sign. A police spokeswoman told the news website, “Victoria Police does not support the language of the poster and deems the message as inappropriate.”

“I don’t think anyone in the Melton community would fancy this,” the user told local radio station 3AW.

Seven News, in their report, said that the poster was put up after “a CCTV captured a group of at least nine youths storming the milk bar, intimidating the owner and appearing to shoplift.” The owner further added, “Always black person… young boy, after playing soccer.”

Following the outrage, the owner has now removed the controversial poster. However, the controversy has not ended. Read some of the Twitter reactions here.

BAN THIS SHOP EVERYONE!!!! Outrage after Melbourne convenience store hangs up sign banning black teens – Yahoo7 http://t.co/j6q1kEQaGR — Graeme Bowman (@Graeme_Bowman) April 14, 2017

Melbourne milk bar bans black teenagers. See its worse to be a racist then a thief roober or gutless person — Dennis Barr (@DennisDiane) April 14, 2017

Melton milk bar bans ‘black teens’ http://t.co/Ir3z60MtQR

I CANT BELIEVE THIS STILL HAPPENS……..HERE, STAND UP PEOPLE. — Richard brydon (@Richardbrydon1) April 14, 2017

Remind what year we’re in again??? Melbourne milk bar bans black teenagers http://t.co/m0W385VBWC — Ravin Sampat (@_Sampat) April 14, 2017

So a Melbourne milk bar bans black people from entering?? They say there’s no racism in Australia… #segregationin2017 — ♡hibbby♡ (@internetbadgal) April 14, 2017

Could you imagine? #racism Melbourne milk bar places racist sign on window banning black teenagers http://t.co/tTzCYJXi8H — D.J. Sweeney (@djjazziedeb) April 14, 2017

Black kids and dogs both banned from a shop in Melton. A historic dehumanising dichotomy.. http://t.co/hN4QtWPYZt (pic via @funkycarbon) pic.twitter.com/bNSimHvN30 — Ahmed Yussuf (@ahmedyussuf10) April 14, 2017

Sigh!

