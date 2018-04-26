Netizens find stinking similarity between Melania Trump’s white hat and V

Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States causes quite a buzz in her all-white ensemble and an enormous hat during a meeting with the French President and his wife. The dress might have appealed to fashion critics but the hat has now become fodder for funny memes.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 26, 2018
Melania Trump has made several style statement appearances in the past but her recent all white skirt suit by Michael Kors for the State Arrival Ceremony has caused quite a buzz on the Internet. It was French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron’s first official state visit and the whole press was there to capture the moment. While FLOTUS’s crisp suit that she had paired up with an enormously huge hat may have impressed the fashion critics, Netizens found it better for their memes. Some compared the striking chapeau to Beyonce’s ‘Formation’ music video headpiece, while others found it similar to Hugo Weaving who played V in the movie V for Vendetta.

melania trump, france president us visit, donald trump, emmanuel macron, melania trump white hat, melania trump photos, us first lady, indian express United States first lady Melania Trump visits the National Gallery of Art with her French counterpart Brigitte Macron in Washington, US. (Source: Reuters) melania trump, france president us visit, donald trump, emmanuel macron, melania trump white hat, melania trump photos, us first lady, indian express First lady Melania Trump attends an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S. (Source: Reuters)

“Hats off to Brigitte Macron, who just managed a flawless French two-cheek kiss under and around Melania Trump’s enormous flat-brim hat,” noted one Twitter user.

And here is what others thought about it.

Did you like her hat? Let us known in the comments below.

