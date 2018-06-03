Did Melania Trump spell ‘HELP’ and tweet she’s OK? Twitterati can’t stop speculating

People can’t stop wondering where US First Lady Melania Trump is, and her latest tweet has left them confused. (Source: AP) People can’t stop wondering where US First Lady Melania Trump is, and her latest tweet has left them confused. (Source: AP)

US First Lady Melania Trump was not seen in public for more than 20 days after a hospital operation. Her absence from public events raised quite a few concerns in the minds of Americans. As the international media couldn’t stop speculating about her whereabouts, she took to Twitter to quash rumours about her health and marriage. However, Trump is apparently doing well, if her latest tweets are to be believed.

Amid all the speculation about her shift from the White House to New York, she herself cleared the air by tweeting out to her followers — but in quite a non-Melania-ish tone. “I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!” the tweet read.

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

Meanwhile, another tweet started doing the rounds online. in which every first letter of,her sentences spelled the word ‘HELP’. Felipe Sobreiro shared it and wrote: “Wait a minute.” His tweet had collected more than 1.3 lakh retweets and 3.3 lakh likes, at the time of writing. However, it was reportedly not an authentic tweet.

Wait a minute pic.twitter.com/V7S93anMFB — Felipe Sobreiro (@therealsobreiro) May 31, 2018

Going back to Melania Trump’s latest tweet — “Working overtime?” — ever heard the idiom before? No sooner did the tweet surface online, Netizens went berserk as they read between the lines. And guess what? They did find something unusual. Check out some reactions here.

The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

The Tax Cuts are so large and so meaningful, and yet the Fake News is working overtime to follow the lead of their friends, the defeated Dems, and only demean. This is truly a case where the results will speak for themselves, starting very soon. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2017

The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was “no collusion” and events mentioned took place long before he… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

……#FakeNews critics are working overtime, but we’re getting great marks from the people that truly matter! #PRStrong🇵🇷 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Drawing a parallel between her tweet and POTUS’ earlier tweet, social media went on a rollercoaster ride cracking jokes and framing strange theories about the First Lady’s tweet. Here are some other theories related to Trump and her disappearance.

I find it highly unlikely that @FLOTUS wrote this, highly unlikely — Ted Roberts (@TedWinemark3) May 30, 2018

“rest assured” doesn’t sound at all like Trump wrote this. — Pesach ‘Pace’ Lattin 🔴 (@pacelattin) May 30, 2018

does not sound like she wrote it! — Jutta von Sivers (@JUTTAV) May 30, 2018

I wish her well, I honestly do. She seems lovely – But who stole her phone? — Sonja Torkelsen🇳🇴🦋 (@SonjaTorkelsen) May 30, 2018

I see Melania left Donald the password to this account in the divorce — F.H. (@MrsH___) May 30, 2018

Please show us a photo of yourself holding up today’s newspaper with the date visible, we want to know you are ok. Blink us a message. — ariagray (@ariagray34) May 30, 2018

What are your thoughts about the entire fiasco? Tell us in the comments below.

