Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding: Guests told to get their own ‘picnic’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding is one of the most awaited events this year. However, amid all the hullabaloo, it has recently grabbed eyeballs for unexpected reasons. Reportedly, 1,200 handpicked members of the public will be getting together at the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19 to watch the duo exchange vows. But, it looks like some guests of the event were sent letters by the representatives of the royal family to “bring their own picnic”, according to a The Guardian report.

Out of the total 2,640 guests invited to the event, the 1,200 members of public come from all walks of life and are drawn from the four corners of the United Kingdom. Interestingly, it was not the couple who decided the guest list. The nine region lord lieutenants – who represent the Queen – were the ones to nominate the members of the public.

According to an Independent report, The Kensington Palace issued a statement that stated that the couple had asked many people to come, who have been chosen from a “broad range of backgrounds and ages” and it also includes many young minds, who have shown strong leadership and have served their communities. Not invited to attend the ceremony, these guests will be able to watch the couple arrive and leave in the carriage.

Moreover, the crowd which is expected to be outside the St George’s chapel for around four hours have been advised to bring their own food as there will only be “light refreshments and snacks”, the same report stated. People are not happy with this announcement. Founder of a youth charity in Bolton, Greater Manchester Saeed Atcha told The Guardian that some of the people he was working with were puzzled by the lack of hospitality. “They were saying, ‘How come they have this money and you have to bring a picnic?’ I am of the same opinion. It’s unfathomable.”

A crowd of around 600 people will be there inside the chapel, who will head to the lunchtime reception in the castle after the ceremony.

