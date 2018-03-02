Professor said menstrual pain as bad as heart attacks; women on Internet say ‘We told you so!’

Women on the Internet can’t seem to be agreeing more. (Source; Thinkstock Images) Women on the Internet can’t seem to be agreeing more. (Source; Thinkstock Images)

In what could generate a collective sigh of agreement for women across the world, a published article recently quoted John Guillebaud, a professor of reproductive health in London’s University College as referring to menstrual cramps as “almost as bad as having a heart attack”. According to the article in Quartz he was interviewed for in 2016, every one out of five women experience painful periods, also known as dysmenorrhea. The professor’s quote seems to have hit the right note with women across the world, who took to the Internet to say what best represents their feelings now — “We told you so!”

“All the men replying to this& saying this is false are ridiculous. From my own experience: I’ve passed out from the pain of my cramps before, I’ve thrown up, my entire body has locked up & gone rigid too. It felt like my body was rejecting me at that time,” “I understand some feel validated by this, but if your period is as painful as a heart attack, there is a medical problem. Let’s stop normalizing women’s pain. This is why conditions like endometriosis go undiagnosed for so long. Common≠normal,” “the period pain is equivalent to a heart attack is scary as heck because it means our pain threshold is completely warped because there’s such a “put up and shut up” attitude around period pain?” are some other comments that generated on Twitter.

Check out the rest here.

I saw that “period pain is like a heart attack” conversation and I’m like “it gotta be worse actually.”😭😭 — Trudy (@thetrudz) February 28, 2018

All the men replying to this& saying this is false are ridiculous. From my own experience: I’ve passed out from the pain of my cramps before, I’ve thrown up, my entire body has locked up & gone rigid too. It felt like my body was rejecting me at that time. http://t.co/mqJyPHqdW6 — Rest in peace, Sridevi 💖 (@mnadzz) February 28, 2018

I understand some feel validated by this, but if your period is as painful as a heart attack, there is a medical problem. Let’s stop normalizing women’s pain. This is why conditions like endometriosis go undiagnosed for so long. Common≠normal. http://t.co/B3PFOiooyZ #periods — Suzannah Weiss (@suzannahweiss) March 1, 2018

With just this and giving birth, I wonder how the idea that women are the weaker sex came about. http://t.co/t5sTfLX3u3 — Ka-Bleeding ❤ (@1nutty_hazel) March 2, 2018

A doctor confirmed what many of us have known to be true for a while — period cramps cause excruciating pain — like on the level of heart attack pain: http://t.co/2yKsFXko6w pic.twitter.com/hhl2YKxJuv — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) March 1, 2018

I’ve actually have cramps worse than the pain from my actual heart attack. This is not an exaggeration. http://t.co/uev7QRq0n4 — alley cat (@polie_bear) March 2, 2018

Doctors ruled period cramps as painful as a heart attack. So don’t tell us we’re over reacting when we’re curled up crying anymore! That pain be crucial. Lol — throatmonger. 🤗 (@_frenchyyy) March 1, 2018

the period pain is equivalent to a heart attack is scary as heck because it means our pain threshold is completely warped because there’s such a “put up and shut up” attitude around period pain?? — Aoife (@AoifeeO) February 28, 2018

