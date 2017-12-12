‘#MeNOMore’: Australian music industry starts #MeToo-inspired campaign to end sexual harassment

#MeNOMore: Hundreds of women have taken to the Internet to protest against sexual abuse in the Australian music industry using the #MeNOMore hashtag. (Source: Triple J/Twitter) #MeNOMore: Hundreds of women have taken to the Internet to protest against sexual abuse in the Australian music industry using the #MeNOMore hashtag. (Source: Triple J/Twitter)

The hashtag #MeToo spun a powerful web of stories on social media to end sexual harassment after the Harvey Weinstein scandal dominated headlines globally. And it was hardly a surprise when the people spoke who spoke out as part of the movement were recognised as Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ 2017. Following in its footsteps, more than 400 women joined hands to sign an open letter under the campaign ‘Me NO More’ to protest against sexual harassment in the Australian music industry.

Singers and musicians such as Tina Arena, Courtney Barnett, the Veronicas, Sarah Blasko, Jenny Morris and Missy Higgins have also signed it to demand “zero tolerance for sexual harassment, violence, objectification and sexist behaviours” in the industry.

The Australian letter read: “As Hollywood led the #MeToo movement and stories started breaking around the world, we found ourselves offering strength to our friends and colleagues who had their own stories to share – both publicly and in whispered circles. It’s become clear that the magnitude of #MeToo extends to our own shores and to our own industry. We all have our own stories, or know someone who does. We are not whingers or vibe-killers. We are passionate people dedicating our lives to music. In the face of uncountable discrimination, harassment, violence, and the general menace of sexist jargon, we have gritted our teeth and gotten on with the job. But today we say, no more.”

Read some reactions that followed on Twitter here.

Women in the Australian music industry have started speaking up, in volume, including some big names. This is just the start. #MeNoMore #MeToo http://t.co/fQY831TQWm — caitie gutierrez 🗽 (@caitdissociates) December 11, 2017

We are at an historic turning point for women in this country and globally. So many issues and powerful movements converging that bring hope that change is and will happen in my lifetime #genderequality #metoo #menomore http://t.co/HIxRPqGDHT — Kirsty Kelly (@kkplanner) December 12, 2017

More than 360 Australian women, including @courtneymelba and @sarahblasko sign #MeNoMore letter demanding “zero tolerance for sexual harassment, violence, objectification and sexist behaviours” in music industry http://t.co/VVfeSaWyLN — Ryan Egan (@rynobi) December 11, 2017

“To the men who support and work alongside us – you are a vital part of this conversation. Be kind, listen and act if you know of something happening. Stand beside us and call out those who let us all down and who hurt our friends.” #meNOmore http://t.co/GIReWa7XRz — sabi (@sabi_11) December 12, 2017

“Change starts today.” This is so powerful. Thank you to all the people who are bravely taking a stand to make our world a safer place. We see you.#meNomore #MeToo http://t.co/xhkQLwtOdp — Talissa Bazaz 🌈 (@Talissa_Bazaz) December 12, 2017

My own experiences with sexism and harassment in the Aus music industry could fill a book. Too long we’ve taken it as part of “the job” but #meNOmore #metoo — Kirsty Brown (@callmeKBro) December 12, 2017

It’s so encouraging to see all the amazing women who’ve signed this #meNOmore open letter, especially proud of my co-workers. But so heartbreaking reading their many MANY traumatic experiences.

Please read. Please share. Don’t be part of the problem. http://t.co/msM6YPLHPx — Alister Newstead (@AlNewstead) December 12, 2017

This is important reading. At the time of publication, I wasn’t ready to submit my own experience. But reading this fills me with rage and hope; one day, I’ll be ready. As for now, #meNOmore http://t.co/oBmze81c7u — Helena Ho (@helena__ho) December 12, 2017

Very bloody proud to have my name on this thing put together by some brave and furious friends and colleagues. We’ve been having these conversations in private for years. Private no more. #meNOmore http://t.co/fPpvOpJNxx — Now I have twice as many characters. Ho ho ho. (@Caitlin_Welsh) December 12, 2017

It’s heartening to see that #MeToo has encouraged others to speak out and take positive action. Now, the real test would be to take the action and accountability offline, from online.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd