Devalued Degree

‘#MeNOMore’: Australian music industry starts #MeToo-inspired campaign to end sexual harassment

More than 400 women joined hands to sign an open letter under the campaign 'Me NO More' to protest against sexual harassment in the Australian music industry.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 12, 2017 9:42 pm
me no more, #menomore, #metoo, sexual harassment, australian music industry, sexual abuse, singers australian sexual abuse, indian express, indian express news #MeNOMore: Hundreds of women have taken to the Internet to protest against sexual abuse in the Australian music industry using the #MeNOMore hashtag. (Source: Triple J/Twitter)
Related News

The hashtag #MeToo spun a powerful web of stories on social media to end sexual harassment after the Harvey Weinstein scandal dominated headlines globally. And it was hardly a surprise when the people spoke who spoke out as part of the movement were recognised as Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ 2017. Following in its footsteps, more than 400 women joined hands to sign an open letter under the campaign ‘Me NO More’ to protest against sexual harassment in the Australian music industry.

Singers and musicians such as Tina Arena, Courtney Barnett, the Veronicas, Sarah Blasko, Jenny Morris and Missy Higgins have also signed it to demand “zero tolerance for sexual harassment, violence, objectification and sexist behaviours” in the industry.

The Australian letter read: “As Hollywood led the #MeToo movement and stories started breaking around the world, we found ourselves offering strength to our friends and colleagues who had their own stories to share – both publicly and in whispered circles. It’s become clear that the magnitude of #MeToo extends to our own shores and to our own industry. We all have our own stories, or know someone who does. We are not whingers or vibe-killers. We are passionate people dedicating our lives to music. In the face of uncountable discrimination, harassment, violence, and the general menace of sexist jargon, we have gritted our teeth and gotten on with the job. But today we say, no more.”

Read some reactions that followed on Twitter here.

It’s heartening to see that #MeToo has encouraged others to speak out and take positive action. Now, the real test would be to take the action and accountability offline, from online.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 12: Latest News