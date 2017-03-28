McDonald’s throws a ‘special cake’ party for 94-yr-old woman working with them for 44 years

Loraine Maurer was recently honoured by the popular fast food brand for her more than four decades of dedicate service.(Source: Ariana/Twitter) Loraine Maurer was recently honoured by the popular fast food brand for her more than four decades of dedicate service.(Source: Ariana/Twitter)

Many of us often plonk on to our beds, exhausted after everyday work, dreading another day of meeting deadlines and targets at office. But proving that the fruits of toil are sweet, and in this case, as good as a delicious meal from McDonald’s is a 94-year-old grandmother who has been reportedly working at an outlet for 44 years.

She was recently honoured by the popular fast food brand for her more than four decades of dedicated service.

Loraine Maurer, who works as a cashier, reportedly started her employment with the chain in 1973, working through different outlets at Evansville in Indiana, US. According to a report by People, she still enjoys her work. The relationships she has built with her customers and coworkers have helped her get through difficult times, especially when her husband died in 1980.

“I know what goes on with them [her customers], I know some of their children. Some ask me to say a prayer and I do,” she said, according to a Fox report. “I know their lives,” she said.

Recently, Chip and Katie Kenworthy, owners of the chain’s outlet where she works, threw her a party, complete with a specially made cake, acknowledging her years of selfless service. “After all these years, she remains committed to serving her customers with one of the most delightful smiles around. Loraine has a loyal following of customers and they look forward to having her take their orders when visiting McDonald’s,” the couple told the magazine.

