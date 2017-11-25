We’re Lovin’ it! McDonald’s Black Friday tweet goof-up has everyone in splits, the excuse is even better

McDonald’s made a goof-up while tweeting out on Black Friday but managed to save it with a excellent reply and social media managers around the world could relate to it. McDonald’s made a goof-up while tweeting out on Black Friday but managed to save it with a excellent reply and social media managers around the world could relate to it.

It seems McDonald’s social media staff had all taken the day off to stand in the long queues of the much-awaited Black Friday sales, as the fast-food chain’s Twitter handle recently posted a draft tweet that has had everyone in splits ever since. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is loaded with mind-boggling offers, crazy sale records, and customers going berserk right before the holiday season, and the burger chain was probably hoping to cash in on the buzz with its own offer, when this tweet went out the night before.

Late November 23 night, the official handle tweeted, “Black Friday **** Need copy and link****”. Quite unsurprisingly, the gaffe caught the eye of the ever-observant Twitterati, and there has been much revelry ever since. While many empathised (you think?!) with the social media managers, others speculated whether this was actually planned and intended to create the buzz that it did. Some even good-naturedly offered a couple of excuses that McDonald’s staff could use as an explanation.

Even competitors joined in later, with some good-natured ribbing and plugging of their own brand. Check out these tweets first.

Black Friday **** Need copy and link**** — McDonald’s (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

The tweet created a hullabaloo on the micro-blogging site, and people couldn’t stop LOL-ing. While some raised questions, if it was a PR strategy, others were convinced it was a faux pax.

Social media managers reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/38cwM4wdNR — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 24, 2017

McDonald’s is every #blogger trying to get together a guide for Black Friday without knowing all the #BlackFriday deals yet. http://t.co/2xQcnqYtYl — Amanda Cross (@happyarkansan) November 24, 2017

Mistake or on purpose? I’d like to think it was planned because it’s super funny. http://t.co/yrJ6PoI9p4 — Katie Newman (@KateMNewman) November 24, 2017

Y’all mocking this tweet are going to look *really* silly when McDonald’s bring out their new Copy and Link special combo mealhttp://t.co/IJpoHtrhzz — Alex Watt (@AlexWatt187) November 24, 2017

Ok honestly if you have never scheduled emails or social media you won’t understand how hectic it is. I feel u McDonald’s http://t.co/OD0IEVdttC — Marissa Jane (@MARISSA547) November 24, 2017

This is why you don’t put unapproved tweets in your scheduling tool. pic.twitter.com/O0U64SRGDm — Jack Appleby (@JuiceboxCA) November 24, 2017

And even competitors did not miss out on the opportunity. Wendy’s took a jibe at McDonlad’s and left everyone in splits. They even vouched, “We’re gonna end up owing ourselves a year of free chicken nuggets at this rate.”

When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine. http://t.co/esdndK1iFm — Wendy’s (@Wendys) November 24, 2017

We’re gonna end up owing ourselves a year of free chicken nuggets at this rate. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) November 24, 2017

You are the best social media team anywhere. GOAT all the way. — Science Mike (@mikemchargue) November 25, 2017

But before things went out of hand, someone took charge and saved the day. Here’s the tweet that is winning hearts on Twitter:

When you tweet before your first cup of McCafé… Nothing comes before coffee. pic.twitter.com/aPJ2ZupS9b — McDonald’s (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

The tweet further garnered a lot of attraction and Tweeple had a lot to say about it.

Nice story, McDonald’s… But it was a scheduled tweet **** Need better excuse + to think**** http://t.co/NwtUNw8Xah — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 24, 2017

Excellent save. — Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) November 24, 2017

Hahaha please give whoever did that original tweet a break and whoever saved it a raise. If it’s the same person – a big breakfast platter. — MRKPMNTL® (@MRKPMNTL) November 24, 2017

Social media managers are here for you, McD pic.twitter.com/w4IBVdVWvV — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 24, 2017

Nice save guys 😉 Someone’s social media manager needs a pat on the back 😂 — BlueChief (@BlueChiefSocial) November 24, 2017

From one social media manager to another: pic.twitter.com/H3qlwoioso — Lauren Shoff (@lauren_shoff) November 24, 2017

Bravo save by owning it, McD’s! pic.twitter.com/MTYWV93TU5 — Heather845 (@Heather845) November 24, 2017

😂🤣😅 Nice recovery @McDonaldsCorp, way to stick the landing. http://t.co/gjFY7VUpxz — Muneeb Bukhari (@Bukhari_Muneeb) November 24, 2017

