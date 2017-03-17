McDonald’s ‘hacked’ Twitter account calls Trump ‘disgusting excuse of a President’; Twitterati erupts with laughter

McDonald’s hacked Twitter account called Donald Trump a “disgusting excuse of a President”. (Source: File Photo) McDonald’s hacked Twitter account called Donald Trump a “disgusting excuse of a President”. (Source: File Photo)

Although it has been almost two months that Donald J Trump took over as the 45th president of the United States, clearly, a lot of people are still not letting go of any opportunity to voice their disdain over his presidency. Be it Snoop Dogg, American rapper and actor, who earned the POTUS’ ire after he pulled a gun out at a Donald Trump clown in a viral video or now the popular food-chain McDonald’s Twitter handle’s post directed at him — evidently, Trump still seems to have a long way to go.

On March 16, Twitter users were quick to notice a post from McDonald’s Twitter handle that said : “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands”. While the restaurant did not waste time in clarifying that their account was “compromised” and delete the tweet, the ever-vigilant Internet had already managed to grab screenshots of the tweet, only to come up with hilarious reactions to the original post, even venerating it as the ‘absolute truth’.

After their account was reportedly hacked., this was McDonald’s tweet.

(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)

McDonald’s clarification tweet:

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald’s (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

Here are some of the (hilarious) reactions the post garnered within a matter of some time.

WENDY’S: Haha, totally roasted this guy on here for forgetting refrigerators exist. So edgy.

MCDONALD’S: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/Qc28ixMuzE — Aaron Sankin (@ASankin) March 16, 2017

A social media manager is totally getting fired today http://t.co/7pDPhwvUbE — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) March 16, 2017

Might eat @McDonalds today for lunch for that. Here’s 2 u brave, unemployed, social media mgr! A nation turned its eyes to u for a moment. — Mariel Reynolds (@bluelex510) March 16, 2017

When you know you’re gonna get fired, but you wanna go down in a blaze of glory. pic.twitter.com/n6591t38n8 — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) March 16, 2017

