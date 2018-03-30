Men, women share horrific abuse stories with trending hashtags

As the hashtags reveal, perhaps it is time to stop seeing abuse from the lens of gender. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) As the hashtags reveal, perhaps it is time to stop seeing abuse from the lens of gender. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

Abuse — physical or mental — is one of the glaring problems plaguing us today. Sexual abuse, mental harassment have been long-standing problems and sadly, continue to remain so. People, irrespective of their gender can be subjected to abuse and a recent hashtag trend on social media serves as a timely reminder of this. After the #MeToo hashtag, several men have been tweeting stories when they were abused using the hashtag #MaybeSheDoesntHitYou. And women too are tweeting with the hashtag #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou. All the stories are not about physical abuse, most of them reveal horrific tales of mental harassment and the fact they have stayed with some of the victims for so many years only reveals how deep its effects run.

Several men shared frightful tales of being abused by their partners. While one wrote, “The #MaybeSheDoesntHitYou hashtag is really important. #MaybeSheDoesntHitYou but she makes you responsible for her happiness and when you put your own health first she harms herself so that “he will talk to me”, another wrote, “#maybeshedoesnthityou but after years of therapy and friends telling you that she was hell for you, still feeling like you have lost sth important in life and never feeling normal again while constantly doubting yourself in everything that has to do with another human being.”

Here are some of the tweets.

The #MaybeSheDoesntHitYou hashtag is really important. #MaybeSheDoesntHitYou but she makes you responsible for her happiness and when you put your own health first she harms herself so that “he will talk to me”. I still wake up screaming some nights. Abuse stays with you. — Andrew Martin Lee (@TransiantArt) March 27, 2018

#maybeshedoesnthityou but she threatens to hurt herself if you leave her. — ya boi Sam (@samthem3m3) March 27, 2018

#maybeshedoesnthityou but after years of therapy and friends telling you that she was hell for you, still feeling like you have lost sth important in life and never feeling normal again while constantly doubting yourself in everything that has to do with another human being . — ErrorGhastly (@ErrorGhastly) March 28, 2018

#maybeshedoesnthityou you feel bad you can’t connect to the people you use to and every day it gets harder and harder to reach out because she’s isolated you for so long. — burneracount (@burneracount2) March 29, 2018

#maybeshedoesnthityou but she banlises your feelings far over her own, and when she hears about your depression, she stops talking to you without saying a reason and ignores you greeting her anyway (basicaly as if you died or not even worth looking in the eyes). — ẞweetPotatœ (@OlleKnolle) March 28, 2018

#maybeshedoesnthityou but she says your overly emotional when you try and talk about how hurt you are by how she treats you. — burneracount (@burneracount2) March 29, 2018

#maybeshedoesnthityou but constantly criticized your dreams, saying they were naive and not achievable; but constantly told you, you’re not masculine enough, because you didn’t have a sixpack; but made you have sex with her whenever she wanted to, since real men always want sex. — chris (@chrizzlibit) March 29, 2018

Women too are sharing stories of being abused with the hashtag #MaybeHedoesntHitYou. While one wrote, “#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but shuts you down when you try and talk about something you care about,” another wrote, “A week ago, my kids and I were in a hotel after my husband threw something at our daughter and threatened to hit me. He “apologized” but still called me a bad mother, shaded my weight, and said I was overreacting. #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou.”

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but he stabs your heart with his cruel comments every day!! — Samantha Rouse (@SamanthaRouse19) March 26, 2018

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but calls you a whore and belittles you in front of his friends . — Nikki Lashbaugh (@NLashbaugh) March 23, 2018

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but you’ve come to believe it’s normal to be yelled at, insulted, and called vile names. — Free Spirit (@FreeSpirit963) March 11, 2018

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but shuts you down when you try and talk about something you care about — Emily Watkins (@emilyk_watkins) February 25, 2018

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but the one time he did long ago always makes you feel like he is capable of doing it again and at any time, and that scares the hell out of you — ya boy sie (◡ ‿◡✿) (@sierranollette) March 19, 2018

A week ago, my kids and I were in a hotel after my husband threw something at our daughter and threatened to hit me. He “apologized” but still called me a bad mother, shaded my weight, and said I was overreacting. #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou — Cap Rising (@mooks19) March 25, 2018

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but shuts you down when you try and talk about something you care about — Emily Watkins (@emilyk_watkins) February 25, 2018

As the hashtags reveal, perhaps it is time to stop seeing abuse from the lens of gender.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd