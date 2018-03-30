Presents Latest News

Men, women share horrific abuse stories with trending hashtags

Abuse is a serious problem and people irrespective of their gender can be subjected to abuse. Serving as a timely reminder of this. While several men have been tweeting stories when they were abused using the hashtag  #MaybeSheDoesntHitYou, women too are tweeting with the hashtag #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 30, 2018 1:09 pm
abuse, physical abuse, mental abuse,  #MaybeSheDoesntHitYou, #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou,viral hashtags, indian express, indian express news As the hashtags reveal, perhaps it is time to stop seeing abuse from the lens of gender. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)
Related News

Abuse — physical or mental — is one of the glaring problems plaguing us today. Sexual abuse, mental harassment have been long-standing problems and sadly, continue to remain so. People, irrespective of their gender can be subjected to abuse and a recent hashtag trend on social media serves as a timely reminder of this. After the #MeToo hashtag, several men have been tweeting stories when they were abused using the hashtag  #MaybeSheDoesntHitYou. And women too are tweeting with the hashtag #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou. All the stories are not about physical abuse, most of them reveal horrific tales of mental harassment and the fact they have stayed with some of the victims for so many years only reveals how deep its effects run.

Several men shared frightful tales of being abused by their partners. While one wrote, “The #MaybeSheDoesntHitYou hashtag is really important. #MaybeSheDoesntHitYou but she makes you responsible for her happiness and when you put your own health first she harms herself so that “he will talk to me”, another wrote, “#maybeshedoesnthityou but after years of therapy and friends telling you that she was hell for you, still feeling like you have lost sth important in life and never feeling normal again while constantly doubting yourself in everything that has to do with another human being.”

Here are some of the tweets.

Women too are sharing stories of being abused with the hashtag #MaybeHedoesntHitYou. While one wrote, “#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but shuts you down when you try and talk about something you care about,” another wrote, “A week ago, my kids and I were in a hotel after my husband threw something at our daughter and threatened to hit me. He “apologized” but still called me a bad mother, shaded my weight, and said I was overreacting. #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou.”

As the hashtags reveal, perhaps it is time to stop seeing abuse from the lens of gender.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 30: Latest News