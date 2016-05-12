Latest News

#MayBeHeDoesntHitYou: Women tell you why you should get out of an emotionally abusive relationship

Because an abusive relationship may not necessarily mean physical abuse.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 23, 2016 1:54 pm
Top News

abuse

An abusive relationship may not necessarily mean physical abuse. A relationship can turn bitter if your partner doesn’t understand your needs and demands, the kind of person you are and tries to mould you into someone you are not. The abuse, in that case, is perpetuated in forms one fails to understand; in most cases it takes a toll on your mind and plays with your emotions.

In April, Dominican-American writer Zahira Kelly shared her experience of an emotionally abusive relationship and used the hashtag #MayBeHeDoesntHitYou. Now, women across the world are sharing stories using the hashtag talking about how toxic an emotionally abusive relationship can be.

Here are some of the most thought-provoking tweets:

And then came a tweet that won many hearts:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News