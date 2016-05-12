MayBeHeDoesntHitYou: Women tell you why you should get out of an emotionally abusive relationship

An abusive relationship may not necessarily mean physical abuse. A relationship can turn bitter if your partner doesn’t understand your needs and demands, the kind of person you are and tries to mould you into someone you are not. The abuse, in that case, is perpetuated in forms one fails to understand; in most cases it takes a toll on your mind and plays with your emotions.

In April, Dominican-American writer Zahira Kelly shared her experience of an emotionally abusive relationship and used the hashtag #MayBeHeDoesntHitYou. Now, women across the world are sharing stories using the hashtag talking about how toxic an emotionally abusive relationship can be.

Here are some of the most thought-provoking tweets:

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but he uses your weakness of being able to forgive easily so he can walk all over you and he knows you’ll never get mad — sofia (@sofiggle) May 12, 2016

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but when you try to tell him how he makes you feel, it becomes what you did wrong & you walk away guilty & invalidated — Claire Batchelder (@batch_elder) May 12, 2016

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but he controls what u wear, who u talk to, distances u from friends, and tries to make himself the only thing u have. — Alexis Isabel (@lexi4prez) May 12, 2016

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but he compares you to other women, criticizes your body and constantly tells you, you aren’t doing enough for him. — Iman A. (@aveiman) May 10, 2016

#maybehedoesnthityou but he manipulates you and threatens to commit suicide if you leave him. — LOAFANGURL101 (@KATHERINEALKA) May 10, 2016

#maybehedoesnthityou but he says you should be grateful he doesn’t — audrey honeydrone (@singing_ghosts) May 9, 2016

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but he’s conditioned you into thinking you’re supposed to ask him before you hang out with other male friends — jih like lolita (@nangatse) May 9, 2016

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but you avoid saying or doing things because you don’t want to have to deal with how he might react. — Jennifer Hodgson (@jennifer_hodg) May 9, 2016

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but when you’re mad at him, he’ll still find a way to twist the blame around to you. — antonio (@antoniodelotero) May 9, 2016

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but he makes sure you believe that you’re too broken/damaged to ever be wanted by anyone else — Just Juanita (@Just_Juanita) May 9, 2016

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but he makes you hide parts of yourself to make him feel comfortable — tumblr gender (@lindsaywrong) May 9, 2016

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but he makes you apologize because you get upset and “acted crazy” after he did something to hurt/upset you — Jaime Samiljan (@jsamiljan) May 8, 2016

#MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but he ridicules your interests and hobbies to the point that he is able to mold you into the woman he wants to be with — lara (@creepygrrl) May 8, 2016

And then came a tweet that won many hearts:

If you are a dude looking at #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou, understand the different forms of abuse. It isn’t just physical. Be better, do better — Kings (@kingsbruh) May 8, 2016

