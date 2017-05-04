‘May the fourth be with you’: Star Wars Day sets off with hilarious memes on Twitter

A long time ago, the adventures of Yoda, Han Solo, Leia Organa, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and other characters came into being in an American epic space opera franchise, centered on a film series created by George Lucas. Like wildfire, the craze of the franchise has spread so much across generations that fans chose May 4 as a celebration of Star Wars Day!
Fans first celebrated the Star Wars Day many years ago, to pay tribute to the Jedi Knights’ mantra. It all started with an easy pun on the catchphrase “May the Force be with you” as “May the Fourth be with you”. But, you’ll be surprised to know that the holiday was not created or proclaimed by LucasFilm. However, the enthusiasm of Star Wars fans across the globe took the mania to an altogether new level.
This year too, the ardour and fervour for the movie went up with fans showering their love with memes, jokes and witty one-liners on Twitter. The hashtag #MayThe4thBeWithYou and #StarWarsDay has been trending on Twitter and there’s no end to the endless tweets buzzing on the social media networking site. The Star Wars mania coincided with immense speculation after Queen Elizabeth II called an emergency meeting of her royal staff at the Buckingham Palace. Take a look at some of the best posts here.
The Queen and Star Wars:
It’s just this really #BuckinghamPalace #maythefourth #MTFBWY pic.twitter.com/9dHttFP8zm
— Clare King (@ClareBKing) May 4, 2017
TBH I hope #BuckinghamPalace is planning an elaborate #MayTheFourthBeWithYou prank where all staff come out dressed as Star Wars characters?
— Britt 🥀 (@basicallyybritt) May 4, 2017
Pretty sure #buckinghampalace is going to announce #MayTheFourthBeWithYou from the Queen pic.twitter.com/EexmjJakRM
— EDC Gentleman (@edcgentleman) May 4, 2017
It would be great if the Queen announced she was with the Resistance #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay #buckinghampalace pic.twitter.com/9bxYkhRIvj
— Meeeeeeee🌐~^•^~ (@MiaFlavell) May 4, 2017
What’s your force?
Coffee keeps me from going over to the dark side.#MayThe4thBeWithYou #morningmotivation pic.twitter.com/NSHiVZ3fpt
— Shared Motivation (@SharedMotivati1) May 4, 2017
“Do or do not. There is no try.” ~ Yoda#MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/5gf10iTUdq
— Steve Maraboli (@SteveMaraboli) May 4, 2017
Make the galaxy great again! #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/8utroZVQZB
— Julian Svendsen (@JulianSvendsen) May 4, 2017
Punny Star Wars jokes:
Happy May 4th! #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/PNSvt0oWXI
— TheTomCats (@The_tom_cats) May 4, 2017
Brilliant 😂 #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/iXX1tCHM9Z
— You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) May 4, 2017
May the fourth be with you. #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/ma6Jice2CG
— Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) May 4, 2017
When a professor makes eye contact with me when handing me my final:#FinalsWeek #MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/pRKn5zkbre
— Real Talk (@D_cent_C) May 4, 2017
Here’s wishing you all:
#StarWarsDay: Remembering Carrie Fisher #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #MayThe4thBeWithYou #CarrieFisher #StarWars @carrieffisher @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/dF5vHKhJXG
— Chris ‘ROY’ Taylor (@chrisroytaylor) May 4, 2017
Happy #MayThe4thBeWithYou !! pic.twitter.com/ddYXILXn6E
— eve (@inchells) May 4, 2017
Wishing everyone a very happy #StarWarsDay! As always, #MayThe4thBeWithYou. pic.twitter.com/DKmVpMIpic
— The First Order (@FirstOrderBase) May 4, 2017
So, what’s your Star Wars meme for the day?
