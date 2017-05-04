Latest News

‘May the fourth be with you’: Star Wars Day sets off with hilarious memes on Twitter

The ardour and fervour for Star Wars went high up with fans showering their love with memes, jokes and witty one-liners on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 4, 2017 7:45 pm
star wars, star wars day, may the fourth, may the force be with you, star wars memes, star wars jokes, star wars posts, indian express, indian express news What’s you force? (Source: Twitter)

A long time ago, the adventures of Yoda, Han Solo, Leia Organa, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and other characters came into being in an American epic space opera franchise, centered on a film series created by George Lucas. Like wildfire, the craze of the franchise has spread so much across generations that fans chose May 4 as a celebration of Star Wars Day!

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police posts traffic rules with F.R.I.E.N.D.S twist on Twitter, and it’s the coolest advice ever

Fans first celebrated the Star Wars Day many years ago, to pay tribute to the Jedi Knights’ mantra. It all started with an easy pun on the catchphrase “May the Force be with you” as “May the Fourth be with you”. But, you’ll be surprised to know that the holiday was not created or proclaimed by LucasFilm. However, the enthusiasm of Star Wars fans across the globe took the mania to an altogether new level.

ALSO SEE | This is what a Star Wars fan did while waiting to watch the movie

This year too, the ardour and fervour for the movie went up with fans showering their love with memes, jokes and witty one-liners on Twitter. The hashtag #MayThe4thBeWithYou and #StarWarsDay has been trending on Twitter and there’s no end to the endless tweets buzzing on the social media networking site. The Star Wars mania coincided with immense speculation after Queen Elizabeth II called an emergency meeting of her royal staff at the Buckingham Palace. Take a look at some of the best posts here.

The Queen and Star Wars:

What’s your force?

Punny Star Wars jokes:

Here’s wishing you all:

So, what’s your Star Wars meme for the day?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 04: Latest News