Alyssa Milano slams Matt Damon following his sexual misconduct comments

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 16, 2017 7:46 pm
While most netizens agreed with Alyssa Milano, there were others who felt that Matt Damon's comment was correct.
In a recent interview with a leading channel, actor Matt Damon, 47, spoke about the infamous Harvey Weinstein case and when he was questioned about the prevalence of sexual misconduct at present he replied, “I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right? You know, we see somebody like Al Franken, right? — I personally would have preferred if they had an Ethics Committee investigation, you know what I mean? It’s like at what point — you know, we’re so energized to kind of get retribution, I think.”

Damon’s opinion on the matter did not go well with Alyssa Milano who took to social media to explain why The Martian star was wrong. In a series of tweets, she slammed the actor and offered explanations.

While many people on social media backed Milano, there were others who agreed with the views of Damon. Here are some of the responses to the actor’s tweet.

Though the #MeToo movement took the Internet by storm, there are many who fail to understand the gravity of the issue. While Milano, who kick-started the movement, has continued to spread awareness and talk about the prevalence of harassment, there are others who even today have distorted perceptions about the happenings.

