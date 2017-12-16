Alyssa Milano slams Matt Damon following his sexual misconduct comments

While most netizens agreed with Alyssa Milano, there were others who felt that Matt Damon’s comment was correct. (Source: Flickr/Wikimedia Commons) While most netizens agreed with Alyssa Milano, there were others who felt that Matt Damon’s comment was correct. (Source: Flickr/Wikimedia Commons)

In a recent interview with a leading channel, actor Matt Damon, 47, spoke about the infamous Harvey Weinstein case and when he was questioned about the prevalence of sexual misconduct at present he replied, “I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right? You know, we see somebody like Al Franken, right? — I personally would have preferred if they had an Ethics Committee investigation, you know what I mean? It’s like at what point — you know, we’re so energized to kind of get retribution, I think.”

Damon’s opinion on the matter did not go well with Alyssa Milano who took to social media to explain why The Martian star was wrong. In a series of tweets, she slammed the actor and offered explanations.

Dear Matt Damon, It’s the micro that makes the macro. (Thread) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

We are in a “culture of outrage” because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

I have been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum of which you speak. They all hurt. And they are all connected to a patriarchy intertwined with normalized, accepted–even welcomed– misogyny. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

There are different stages of cancer. Some more treatable than others. But it’s still cancer. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and violence is a systemic disease. The tumor is being cut out right now with no anesthesia. Please send flowers. #MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

While many people on social media backed Milano, there were others who agreed with the views of Damon. Here are some of the responses to the actor’s tweet.

He did an interview and was very opinionated about #metoo and basically mansplained the hell out of it, subtly defended his shady friends that have been accused of sexual misconduct and minimized the voices of brave survivors. — Olay-lay (@HatchOlea) December 16, 2017

When it comes to sexual assault, some people always talk about the spectrum; that some forms of conduct are worse than others, and that we ought to focus on the worst. But for some reason I’ve never heard anybody advocate that the police only investigates first-degree murders. — Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) December 16, 2017

Hell yeah and thank you! pic.twitter.com/skLfXBjWQX — DianaTorp (@dianatorp) December 16, 2017

Yes, there are different severities of sexual harrasment and assult. However, the fact is that they are all wrong, not to mention crimes. To let the less severe ones slide invites worse. To end the cycle all of them must end! — Sheree T (@JustSheree2000) December 16, 2017

Thank you for speaking out on this. Just like we vote creeps out of office @SenRoyMoore we can vote them out of the #BoxOffice and #Hollywood too! — Veronica Leroux (@TransUnityNow) December 16, 2017

Yes. It’s WAY too early to say ‘ok we hear you enough already blah blah’.

WAY too early.

We have only just started telling you what’s happened to us. All of it.

Throughout our lives, throughout history.

All of us.

I say again. Only. Just. Started. #Listen#MeToo — Dr Joanna Semlyen (@Dr_Jo_S) December 16, 2017

No. JUST NO. So sick of this. Sexual harassment, misconduct whatever u call it is NOT the same as rape or molestation. It’s not even in same ballpark. This is becoming toxic. Someone looked at me, asked for my number saw me naked under a robe, called me pretty. — Jami Dawn Cole (@4colesJami) December 16, 2017

Matt Damon is right. He just has the guts to speak out. I a woman and I agree 100 % with Damon. There is a difference. We need real policy. Sorry about abuse people have suffered but we are going little overboard like forcing Franken resign without due process. — MelindaKCreer (@melindakcreer) December 16, 2017

Though the #MeToo movement took the Internet by storm, there are many who fail to understand the gravity of the issue. While Milano, who kick-started the movement, has continued to spread awareness and talk about the prevalence of harassment, there are others who even today have distorted perceptions about the happenings.

