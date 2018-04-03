Presents Latest News

Masterchef UK’s judges get roasted on Twitter for ‘crispy’ rendang elimination

After Masterchef UK's judges ruffled many feathers, it led to a heated debate on Twitter. Some stated that the people from UK were too used to fried chicken, others were glad to see people from Malaysia and Indonesia raise their voice for rendang chicken.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 3, 2018 10:19:45 pm
Masterchef UK rendang debate, rendang twitter war, rendang masterchef issue, JohnTorode masterchef rendang debate, Najib Razak, Indian express, indian express news Malaysian PM Najib Razak too joined the debate and tweeted, “Where do people eat chicken rendang ‘crispy’?” (Source: Thinkstock Images)
For many, food is a very sensitive topic and when it is wrongly interpreted, it can sometimes lead to a serious debate. Remember the time when Pakistani blogger’s poll on ‘Biryani with aloo or not’ kick-started a storm on Twitter? However, this time the debate has been triggered by the elimination of a participant Zaleha Kadir Olpin from MasterChef UK as the rendang she cooked was not ‘crispy’ enough for judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Rendang, a spicy dish which originated in Indonesia, is a popular dish served across the country and among the ethnic group of Minangkabau people.

Taking to Instagram, Olpin shared the picture of her dish with the caption, “Gutted to be eliminated on #masterchefuk but I stand by my traditional way of cooking Nasi Lemak . Will not change it for the world. The memories of my amazing time at Masterchef kitchen will forever stays with me. Thank you so much for all your support and good wishes. As my friend said, what doesn’t kill me makes me stronger! Thank you again.”

However, people from the two south-east Asian nations; Malaysia and Indonesia — including Malaysian PM Najib Razak — are unhappy with the decision taken by the judges, claiming that the dish cooked by the contestant is not supposed to be ‘crispy’ and the judges have got the dish all wrong. Taking to social media Razak asked, “Where do people eat chicken rendang ‘crispy’?”

While some stated that the people from UK were too used to fried chicken, others were glad that people from Malaysia and Indonesia united to raise their voice for chicken rendang. Here are some of the reactions that followed.

Soon after, Torode tweeted, “Maybe Rendang is Indonesian !! Love this !! Brilliant how excited you are all getting .. Namaste.” HOwever, this too managed to annoy people as many stated that ‘Namaste’ is a greeting used in India and not Indonesia.

Seems like the judges managed to upset quite a lot of people. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

