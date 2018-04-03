Masterchef UK’s judges get roasted on Twitter for ‘crispy’ rendang elimination

Malaysian PM Najib Razak too joined the debate and tweeted, “Where do people eat chicken rendang ‘crispy’?” (Source: Thinkstock Images) Malaysian PM Najib Razak too joined the debate and tweeted, “Where do people eat chicken rendang ‘crispy’?” (Source: Thinkstock Images)

For many, food is a very sensitive topic and when it is wrongly interpreted, it can sometimes lead to a serious debate. Remember the time when Pakistani blogger’s poll on ‘Biryani with aloo or not’ kick-started a storm on Twitter? However, this time the debate has been triggered by the elimination of a participant Zaleha Kadir Olpin from MasterChef UK as the rendang she cooked was not ‘crispy’ enough for judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Rendang, a spicy dish which originated in Indonesia, is a popular dish served across the country and among the ethnic group of Minangkabau people.

Taking to Instagram, Olpin shared the picture of her dish with the caption, “Gutted to be eliminated on #masterchefuk but I stand by my traditional way of cooking Nasi Lemak . Will not change it for the world. The memories of my amazing time at Masterchef kitchen will forever stays with me. Thank you so much for all your support and good wishes. As my friend said, what doesn’t kill me makes me stronger! Thank you again.”

However, people from the two south-east Asian nations; Malaysia and Indonesia — including Malaysian PM Najib Razak — are unhappy with the decision taken by the judges, claiming that the dish cooked by the contestant is not supposed to be ‘crispy’ and the judges have got the dish all wrong. Taking to social media Razak asked, “Where do people eat chicken rendang ‘crispy’?”

Mana ada orang makan rendang ayam ‘crispy’? #MalaysianFoodpic.twitter.com/nWBbaVN8HY — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) April 3, 2018

While some stated that the people from UK were too used to fried chicken, others were glad that people from Malaysia and Indonesia united to raise their voice for chicken rendang. Here are some of the reactions that followed.

So, this is my lunch, chef @JohnTorode1. Chicken #rendang with green chilli sambal. The chicken skin absolutely not crispy. Because chicken rendang with crispy skin just for loosers. Dolanmu kurang adoh, mister. pic.twitter.com/Rzlygq76Us — Mas Pur (@rasjawa) April 3, 2018

My favourite part of #Rendang is how that dude tried to subtly instigate a food war between Malaysia and Indonesia. Nah, doesn’t work like that. Now all of ASEAN is bashing him 😂 — Jin (@JinJeanJins) April 3, 2018

I guess if you sautéed or just fried the freaking #rendang that’d work for the #MasterChef judges lmao. Funny — Hafidh R. Zailani (@HafidhRahman) April 3, 2018

In light of the current uproar, I’m sharing a memory of the last time I cooked spicy #rendang (not crispy) and satay with coconut rice. pic.twitter.com/ZCyS1bCjNa — Citta Widagdo (@cittawidagdo) April 3, 2018

He obviously saw the chicken was cooked like stew in spices and coconut milk which for sure contains water, yet he expect the chicken to be crispy? Do you even cook??? @JohnTorode1 #RendangCrispy #Rendang pic.twitter.com/3TAaiTuR95 — Muchammad Irwan (@Irwanion) April 3, 2018

Soon after, Torode tweeted, “Maybe Rendang is Indonesian !! Love this !! Brilliant how excited you are all getting .. Namaste.” HOwever, this too managed to annoy people as many stated that ‘Namaste’ is a greeting used in India and not Indonesia.

Maybe Rendang is Indonesian !! Love this !! Brilliant how excited you are all getting .. Namaste 🙏🏻 http://t.co/CThRmhaEAc — John Torode (@JohnTorode1) April 2, 2018

Seems like the judges managed to upset quite a lot of people. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

