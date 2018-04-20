Follow Us:
Friday, April 20, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: These hilarious memes of all superheroes will crack you up

Are you a superhero fanatic who can't hold back their excitement after the trailer of 'Avengers: Infinity War' was out? Check out these hilarious memes that have been doing the rounds on the Internet for a while now.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 20, 2018 9:54:26 pm
avengers infinity war, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, Deadpool, avengers hero, avenger memes, avengers infinity war memes, indian express Waiting for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’? Check out these funny memes and jokes. (Source: @KeeksInSpace/Twitter)
Now that the much awaited movie Avengers: Infinity War is about to release, superhero fanatics can’t hold back their excitement. After the trailer rolled out, it showcased almost all superheroes of the universe gearing up for a fight with Thanos. The release date of the movie in India is April 27, but the wait seems like forever. However, Netizens seem to have found a way out to deal with it and it looks quite amusing.

Hilarious jokes and parody videos from the Avengers film series have gone viral on social media, and have become a source of humour for people. The gags about the world in which these superheroes live and screen grabs from the trailer have become a constant source of comedy. Don’t you want to chuckle at them too? Take a look at these memes that have been doing the rounds on the Internet for a while now.











Who is your favourite superhero character? Let us know in the comments below.

