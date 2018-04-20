‘Avengers: Infinity War’: These hilarious memes of all superheroes will crack you up

Waiting for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’? Check out these funny memes and jokes. (Source: @KeeksInSpace/Twitter) Waiting for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’? Check out these funny memes and jokes. (Source: @KeeksInSpace/Twitter)

Now that the much awaited movie Avengers: Infinity War is about to release, superhero fanatics can’t hold back their excitement. After the trailer rolled out, it showcased almost all superheroes of the universe gearing up for a fight with Thanos. The release date of the movie in India is April 27, but the wait seems like forever. However, Netizens seem to have found a way out to deal with it and it looks quite amusing.

Hilarious jokes and parody videos from the Avengers film series have gone viral on social media, and have become a source of humour for people. The gags about the world in which these superheroes live and screen grabs from the trailer have become a constant source of comedy. Don’t you want to chuckle at them too? Take a look at these memes that have been doing the rounds on the Internet for a while now.

IRON MAN: *blasts villain with beams*

THOR: *swings mighty hammer and creates a storm*

CAPTAIN AMERICA: America! Yeah! Hell yeah! — pat tobin (@tastefactory) January 29, 2015

HULK:*smashes a tank*

IRON MAN:*flies bomb into space to save mankind*

HAWKEYE: I have an arrow w/ your name on it pal, hold on stand still — pat tobin (@tastefactory) January 31, 2015

THOR: *smashes 10 villains w/ hammer*

HULK: *tears bomber jet in half*

HAWKEYE: Time out guys, I have to run to the arrow store real quick. — pat tobin (@tastefactory) May 7, 2015

yes i really love thor and loki pic.twitter.com/RJx8hNB5i6 — infinity whore (@KeeksInSpace) October 27, 2017

Yeah sex is cool and all but have you ever seen that scene in Thor Ragnarok when Immigrant Song plays while Thor is fighitng an entire army by himself — 💛 (@bilrac) November 21, 2017

“how i love chris” “which chris?” “the one who played steve” “which steve?” “oh you know the heroic one” “you gotta be more specific” pic.twitter.com/q0dj1n4p0l — sammie (@tragichapters) June 2, 2017

marvel @ our fave mcu characters in infinity war: pic.twitter.com/vsArazpwQz — captain* (@iamgeekingout) April 2, 2018

when you’ve had enough of someone’s shit but you part of the squad so u cant say anything pic.twitter.com/yoUvbVGJmN — kyra (@qrandbudapest) February 8, 2016

Who is your favourite superhero character? Let us know in the comments below.

