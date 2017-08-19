Mark Zuckerburg’s two-month paternity leave announcement is winning ‘hearts’ on Facebook

Zuckerburg also took a two-month paternity leave when his elder daughter Max was born. (Source: Mark Zuckerberg/ Facebook) Zuckerburg also took a two-month paternity leave when his elder daughter Max was born. (Source: Mark Zuckerberg/ Facebook)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg has won hearts on the Internet many times. From raising his voice in condemning attacks like the recent one in Charlottesville to protest against Trump administration’s travel ban on six Muslim-majority countries, Zuckerberg has always poured his heart out for things that matter. Even in his personal life, he tries to make a point when sharing things online. Remember his first Iftar meal with Somalian refugees?

Now, Zuckerburg and wife Priscilla Chan are expecting their second child and highlighting how important it is to spend time with family. In a candid Facebook post, he said he would again take a two-month paternity leave when his family welcomes the new member.

“When Max was born, I took two months of paternity leave. I will always be grateful I could spend so much time with her in the first months of her life. Our new daughter is coming soon, and I’m planning to take two months of paternity leave again,” the proud dad of his one-and-half-year-old girl wrote.

Earlier, when his first child was born, he took a paternity leave for two months and was lauded by many for showing the path and emphasising that dads too play an important role in a child’s life. Arguing how helpful the leave was he added, “At Facebook, we offer four months of maternity and paternity leave because studies show that when working parents take time to be with their newborns, it’s good for the entire family.”

The 33-year-old father is all set to take his daughters on “adventures” and want to explore the “bond” between his children. Accompanying the post with an adorable photo of Max and his dog Beast, it is going viral with more than 16,000 shares, in less than 24 hours, at the time of writing.

Read his full post here

Zuckerberg likes to shares his family’s photos with his followers, and of late many of his posts are filled with joys and struggles related to fatherhood.

Here’s how people on Facebook are praising the young enterpreneur’s decision:

