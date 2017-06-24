Mark Zuckerberg shares Iftar pic with Somalian refugees, and you can’t ignore the dig at Trump

The Facebook CEO met a group Somali refugees for an Iftar dinner and thanked his hosts. (Source: Mark Zuckerberg/ Facebook) The Facebook CEO met a group Somali refugees for an Iftar dinner and thanked his hosts. (Source: Mark Zuckerberg/ Facebook)

When Donald Trump proposed the controversial travel ban that would temporarily prohibit entry to the United States for people from six majority-Muslim nations, Silicon Valley chiefs were first to oppose it vehemently. From Tim Cook to Elon Musk everyone slammed the move and said they would do everything to help its employees.

Now, as the ban is at a status quo, the tech leaders are far from ignoring the issue. Mark Zuckerberg attended his first Iftar dinner with a group of Somali refugees in Minneapolis and while sharing a photo reaffirmed his support to the cause.

In his heartwarming post along with a photo that is now going viral, the Facebook founder wrote, “Thanks to my hosts for being so gracious at the very end of Ramadan. I left impressed by your strength and resilience to build a new life in an unfamiliar place, and you are a powerful reminder of why this country is so great.”

However, his message was not just for a social cause, it was politically-laden too as he had an indirect message for the POTUS. In his post, he mentioned, “When I asked one man, who had spent 26 years in a refugee camp, whether America now felt like home, he gave a simple and profound answer: ‘Home is where you are free to do what you want. Yes, this feels like home.’. His meeting Somali refugees is significant as Somalia is one of the six countries which would be impacted by the ban.

He further added, “There are few places in the world he felt comfortable to be who he is: the country he was born, and our country that values freedom. What a beautiful tribute to America.”

Read his full post here

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was in fact, one of the first to address the travel ban publicly. “We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat,” Zuckerberg had written then.

People have been lauding him for his kind gesture of sharing a meal with these people during Ramadan, taking a step against Islamophobia. Many have also wished that more and more people stand up for such causes making the world a better place, without prejudices and hatred.

