Mark Zuckerberg’s booster chair during Congressional testimony has left Twitterati in splits

People on social media cannot get enough of Mark Zuckerberg sitting on a booster chair during his Congressional testimony. (Source: chair_dukinho15/Twitter) People on social media cannot get enough of Mark Zuckerberg sitting on a booster chair during his Congressional testimony. (Source: chair_dukinho15/Twitter)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has been in tricky waters ever since it was revealed that the company flouted data privacy rules, gave a testimony before a United States Congressional Committee on April 10. Zuckerberg, who was grilled with questions related to how Facebook revealed personal data of about 87 million users to Cambridge Analytica to influence voters to influence the US Presidential elections, soon found himself at the receiving end of memes. While some joked how robotic he appeared, the gaze of people on social media quickly shifted to the chair he was sitting on. And well, Zuckerberg used a height-boosting cushion to sit on while he was being grilled. The 5.7ft-tall Internet entrepreneur was sitting on a 4-inch-thick pad, which, according to a report in New York Post, was not his private seat but was provided by the Senate Judiciary Committee. And apparently that is a standard practice by the committee. Soon people on social media could not help but crack jokes on it.

While one wrote, “You may be cool but you’ll never be Mark #Zuckerberg in a booster chair cool,” another wrote, “and we thought that booster chairs where just for kids…oh wait”. While user of another account posing as Mark Zuckerberg provided the reason. “The chair. It was short and inexcusable. I stood up, amongst protests from members of congress and confronted a woman. ‘Your seat. Give it to me.’ I demanded. Without protest she gave it to me. I was not only a few inches higher, I was now taller. I was now a big boy,” read the tweet.

Here are some the reactions.

Would you like to boost this post? #Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/xqwcSGCR37 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 10, 2018

Zuckerberg is in an adult high chair. http://t.co/82tj7w5pFn — kb. (@kirbybourbon) April 10, 2018

You may be cool but you’ll never be Mark #Zuckerberg in a booster chair cool pic.twitter.com/LkTDR947Y4 — JBaigneOdin (@JB_NOdin) April 10, 2018

Well, the chair clearly hogged all the attention.

That face you make when you see that Mark #Zuckerberg needed a booster chair while testifying pic.twitter.com/wcQqbtiVjO — I AM THE NRA! (@MAGAALLTHEWAY) April 10, 2018

And in case you are wondering why Zuckerberg used the extra cusion, well here is the reason.

The chair. It was short and inexcusable. I stood up, amongst protests from members of congress and confronted a woman. ‘Your seat. Give it to me.’ I demanded. Without protest she gave it to me. I was not only a few inches higher, I was now taller. I was now a big boy.#Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/aiWerQlTNk — Mark Zuckerberg (@MarkfZuckerberg) April 11, 2018

Zuckerberg’s chair. Did he bring that booster seat from the car? Did anyone cut up his food for him during lunch? He get’s cranky if he doesn’t get a nap. #ZuckUnderOath pic.twitter.com/3KgPxEEYQQ — Yvette Hoffman (@radiochick841) April 10, 2018

While Zuckerberg testified in the Senate on April 10 (Tuesday), another hearing will be held in the House on the day after.

