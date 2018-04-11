Presents Latest News

Mark Zuckerberg’s booster chair during Congressional testimony has left Twitterati in splits

Mark Zuckerberg gave a testimony before a United States Congressional Committee on April 10. And while he was there to answer questions related to how Facebook revealed personal data of millions of people, it was his expression first and now his booster chair that has caught attention of people on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 11, 2018 2:34:40 pm
mark zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg testimony, facebook Mark Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg News, Mark Zuckerberg booster chair, zuckerberg booster chair reactions, cambridge analytica, cambridge analytica, MArk Zuckerberg memes, Indian Express, Indian Express News People on social media cannot get enough of Mark Zuckerberg sitting on a booster chair during his Congressional testimony. (Source: chair_dukinho15/Twitter)
Related News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has been in tricky waters ever since it was revealed that the company flouted data privacy rules, gave a testimony before a United States Congressional Committee on April 10. Zuckerberg, who was grilled with questions related to how Facebook revealed personal data of about 87 million users to Cambridge Analytica to influence voters to influence the US Presidential elections, soon found himself at the receiving end of memes. While some joked how robotic he appeared, the gaze of people on social media quickly shifted to the chair he was sitting on. And well, Zuckerberg used a height-boosting cushion to sit on while he was being grilled. The 5.7ft-tall Internet entrepreneur was sitting on a 4-inch-thick pad, which, according to a report in New York Post, was not his private seat but was provided by the Senate Judiciary Committee. And apparently that is a standard practice by the committee. Soon people on social media could not help but crack jokes on it.

ALSO READ | Facebook CEO Congressional testimony: Mark Zuckerberg’s pics turned into viral memes

While one wrote, “You may be cool but you’ll never be Mark #Zuckerberg in a booster chair cool,” another wrote, “and we thought that booster chairs where just for kids…oh wait”. While user of another account posing as Mark Zuckerberg provided the reason. “The chair. It was short and inexcusable. I stood up, amongst protests from members of congress and confronted a woman. ‘Your seat. Give it to me.’ I demanded. Without protest she gave it to me. I was not only a few inches higher, I was now taller. I was now a big boy,” read the tweet.

Here are some the reactions.

Well, the chair clearly hogged all the attention.

And in case you are wondering why Zuckerberg used the extra cusion, well here is the reason.

While Zuckerberg testified in the Senate on April 10 (Tuesday), another hearing will be held in the House on the day after.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 11: Latest News