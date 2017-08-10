Man’s Twitter thread on being haunted by a little boy’s ghost will send shivers down your spine

Shivers down your spine! (Source: Adam Ellis) Shivers down your spine! (Source: Adam Ellis)

Have you heard the joke — ‘A child’s laughter is the most beautiful thing, unless you are on your own and there is no child around.’ Well, that could be a joke, but a man’s Twitter thread which is going viral won’t elicit any laughter from you. Adam Ellis tweeted about the paranormal activity going on in his house, and apparently it all started from the nightmares that he recurrently started having.

The author who has a book of funny comics coming out next year recounted how he started suffering from sleep paralysis and how a child with a ‘mishappened’ head started appearing in his dreams.

He drew a sketch of the boy who he kept seeing in his dreams and shared it on Twitter but he only got clarity when a little girl appeared in his dream. According to Ellis, she walked up to him in a library and asked him, “You’ve seen Dear David, haven’t you?. He’s dead. He only appears at midnight, and you can ask him two questions if you said ‘Dear David’ first. But never try to ask him a third question, or he’ll kill you,” she warned him.

The next time he saw the little boy in his dreams, he asked him how did he die. When the boy told him that there was an accident at the store, he further asked him what had happened, ‘Dear David’ replied that a shelf was pushed on his head and before Ellis could realise it, he had asked him a third question, “Who pushed the self?”

And then, the nightmare actually began. From his cats randomly turning up to stare at the door at midnight to movements near the peephole, Ellis is probably living the nightmares he has been seeing.

So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he’s trying to kill me. (thread) — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

He started appearing in dreams, but I think he’s crossed over into the real world now. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

The first time I saw him, I was experiencing sleep paralysis and saw a child sitting in the green rocking chair at the foot of my bed. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

He had a huge misshapen head that was dented on one side. I did my best to draw it: pic.twitter.com/AJizlw7qXe — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

For a while he just stared at me, but then he got out of the chair and started shambling toward the bed. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I couldn’t move because I was paralyzed. (I have sleep paralysis fairly often. It sucks.) — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Right before he reached my bed, I woke up screaming. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I had another dream a few nights later, where I was in a library and a girl came up to me and said, “You’ve seen Dear David, haven’t you?” — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I was like, “Who?” And she said, “Dear David. You saw him.” — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

She continued, “He’s dead. He only appears at midnight, and you can ask him two questions if you said ‘Dear David’ first.” — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Then she added, “But never try to ask him a third question, or he’ll kill you.” — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Then, David came back in another dream. Same situation—I was in bed, and he was sitting in the rocking chair near the window, staring at me. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

In the dream, I say, “Dear David, how did you die?” He mumbles, “An accident in a store.” — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I say, “Dear David, what happened in the store?” He groans, “A shelf was pushed on my head.” — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I’m frozen with fear. I ask, “Who pushed the shelf?” David doesn’t answer. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I realize that I’ve asked a third question, which I’m not supposed to do. At that point, I wake up, absolutely terrified. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

The next couple days I google deaths in the city, but can’t find anything about a kid named David dying in a store. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

I even try different names—Daniel, Dylan, Devon. Nothing. A few weeks go by without incident. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Sort of randomly, the apartment above mine is vacated, and I have the opportunity to move into it. It’s a larger apartment, so I’m thrilled. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Another month or two goes by, and I sort of forget about Dear David. I think he lost track of me because I moved upstairs. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

But lately, something strange is happening. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

For the past 4 nights, my cats gather at the front door at exactly midnight & just stare at it, almost like something is on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Y8nnVLv6b4 — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Last night I got a weird feeling and looked out the peephole, and I’m dead certain I saw movement on the other side. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

When I opened the door and turned on the hall light, nothing was there, but my cats seemed unnerved. Bushy tails, etc. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

And that’s where I am right now. Dear David found me, I think. I don’t know what to do. I’ll keep you updated. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Update: for the sixth night in a row, my cat has walked over to the door promptly at midnight and stared at it. pic.twitter.com/97oSBLfOIw — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

What is going on? pic.twitter.com/30mLSqYhXo — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

Ok, so I took a photo through the peephole cuz I’m too scared to open the door. I feel like I saw something. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

I couldn’t tell so I mustered the courage to open the door. Nothing was out there but I took another photo. Look at this: — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

Is it just me or is is there something in the first photo, right where the bannister meets the shelves? Hiding on the stairs. pic.twitter.com/s1g9bRzOPj — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

I wasn’t sure if it was a smudge or something so I took a second photo from inside. There was something out there. pic.twitter.com/NnHepK90aC — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

I deadbolted the lock and got in bed because I don’t know what else to do. I can still hear my cat meowing at the door. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

I am pretty scared. pic.twitter.com/Z6CZ8c20EA — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

