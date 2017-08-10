Latest News

Man’s Twitter thread on being haunted by a little boy’s ghost will send shivers down your spine

Adam Ellis drew a sketch of the boy who kept appearing in his dreams and shared it on Twitter. Can you spot the ghost child too?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 10, 2017 10:22 pm
Shivers down your spine! (Source: Adam Ellis)
Have you heard the joke — ‘A child’s laughter is the most beautiful thing, unless you are on your own and there is no child around.’ Well, that could be a joke, but a man’s Twitter thread which is going viral won’t elicit any laughter from you. Adam Ellis tweeted about the paranormal activity going on in his house, and apparently it all started from the nightmares that he recurrently started having.

The author who has a book of funny comics coming out next year recounted how he started suffering from sleep paralysis and how a child with a ‘mishappened’ head started appearing in his dreams.

He drew a sketch of the boy who he kept seeing in his dreams and shared it on Twitter but he only got clarity when a little girl appeared in his dream. According to Ellis, she walked up to him in a library and asked him, “You’ve seen Dear David, haven’t you?. He’s dead. He only appears at midnight, and you can ask him two questions if you said ‘Dear David’ first. But never try to ask him a third question, or he’ll kill you,” she warned him.

The next time he saw the little boy in his dreams, he asked him how did he die. When the boy told him that there was an accident at the store, he further asked him what had happened, ‘Dear David’ replied that a shelf was pushed on his head and before Ellis could realise it, he had asked him a third question, “Who pushed the self?”

And then, the nightmare actually began. From his cats randomly turning up to stare at the door at midnight to movements near the peephole, Ellis is probably living the nightmares he has been seeing.

