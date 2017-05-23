Manchester Arena attack: Blast at Ariana Grande concert unites Twitterati; offer prayers, help for those affected

Manchester Arena Attack: About 19 persons have been killed and over 50 injured in what the police is calling a terror attack. (Source: File Photo) Manchester Arena Attack: About 19 persons have been killed and over 50 injured in what the police is calling a terror attack. (Source: File Photo)

An “explosion” at US singer Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester in the UK has resulted in the death of at least 19 persons and over 50 have been injured. While the world is still coming in terms to the shocking news, help has poured in from everywhere for the people affected in the city, especially through social media. A quick skim through Twitter, wherein #Manchester and #Prayformanchester are trending, local hotels and rentals have reached out to people looking for help by giving free rooms, while others are offering free rides and food to people in need. Tweets seeking help to find their loved ones who have gone missing have also flooded social media, with a lot of people vigourously retweeting them. Amidst all of these, many have lauded the kind of goodness that people have come to show in the face of such testing times.

Here are some asking for help to find their missing loved ones.

Missing: Olivia Campbell at the #Manchester bombing. Her mom Charlotte Campbell is looking for her. Please RETWEET. pic.twitter.com/uTSIIeVthB — Anthony Buncio (???) (@AnthonyBuncio) May 23, 2017

I can’t find my friend…I give up…I hope you’re okay Ellie…wherever you are ???? I hope you’re safe..please #DWTManchester #Manchester pic.twitter.com/7BCfSGqbgd — Daniel (@Daniel34213812) May 23, 2017

Guys RT Please help find my little Girl she is some where in #Manchester im worried sick if u see her ask her to call her mother or father pic.twitter.com/Ff5nTJGAPc — Adam Smith (@AdamSmithyBoy) May 23, 2017

PLEASE HELP SEARCH FOR ALAYA RYAN! Family is worried sick. We have had no contact from her. #Manchester pic.twitter.com/XUDHLgy55c http://t.co/G4yRcFtZHT — Maher Soliman JD (@MaherSolimanJD) May 23, 2017

i will ask for RTs its to find my Little sisters who went to the concert with friends plz call home/Me #Manchester #manchesterexplosion pic.twitter.com/m8he7HqOQe — James Golding (@JamesGolding007) May 23, 2017

If anyone sees this little baby girl in Manchester please let me know ASAP as she’s not been seen?? #Manchester #ArianaGrande #DWTManchester pic.twitter.com/OeUF0z9zaP — becky? (@hardybliss) May 23, 2017

EVERYONE PLEASE RETWEET THIS HELP ME!

THIS MY LITTLE BROTHER FRANK WE WENT TO THE CONCERT TONIGHT IN #Manchester & NOW WE CANT FIND HIM PLS pic.twitter.com/ucQL6xUZWC — Kylie Manser (@KylieManser1) May 23, 2017

Please if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry contact 07920405015 @staceylghent #Manchester pic.twitter.com/Zgrvu3qS38 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 23, 2017

People currently missing in #Manchester doesn’t matter where you are in the world just spread the word ?? pic.twitter.com/aRwTUnFWML — Logan (@LoganzoAC) May 23, 2017

This is my best friend Katie she hasn’t answered my calls she was at the #ariannagrande show in #Manchester please if you see her lmk pic.twitter.com/D3KnKFt7kk — julia hayes?? (@l0vey0umiley) May 23, 2017

#Manchester please if you find her, dm me quickly, I’m terrified and shaking rn, PLEASE DM ME pic.twitter.com/egVrlJTTYz — Oliva is alive (@smoladdd) May 23, 2017

Some places like Holiday Inn have offered free stays while others are putting up helpline numbers on the Internet for people to reach out to.

Contact the Holiday Inn where many have been taken in #Manchester Phone: (+44) 0161 836 9600

Address: Goadsby St, Manchester M4 5JY, UK pic.twitter.com/A4qe2NmRST — miranda ?? (@ppinkskiess) May 23, 2017

Helpful information to share with anyone affected in #Manchester. We continue to pray for all involved. pic.twitter.com/iTsibmbuZS — Caterina Online (@caterina_online) May 23, 2017

Pray for #Manchester ???? He will wipe every tear from their eyes.

-Revelation 21:4 pic.twitter.com/kunGT9ABTn — Trend The Bible (@BibleVerseVine) May 23, 2017

Many have reached out in gratitude to those offering help and timely assistance.

No words.??

There is evil, and then there are the helpers, they bring us hope. Thank you#manchester pic.twitter.com/OwZRf9X5R3 — Brittany Hutcher (@britt_hutcher) May 23, 2017

I always think of this quote when horrible things like #manchester happen. pic.twitter.com/efqwLuBV45 — Lesley Murphy Greer (@lmg10604) May 23, 2017

This video of the bomb going off in #Manchester leaves me at loss for words

pic.twitter.com/rvTlQrs9Sd — paperkunt (@paperkuntmedia) May 23, 2017

Taxi drivers turning off their meters. Chippies handing out free chips. Hotels taking in scared kids. There’s still goodness #Manchester — Igor Shteyrenberg (@igor_s__) May 23, 2017

The incident has been condemned by world leaders as well. Grande too, took to Twitter to express her shock and wrote she felt broken and “so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Her fans responded with heartfelt replies to her tweet.

@ArianaGrande Please don't feel any guilt, this wasn't your fault. We love you ❤ — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande @psychosomaticx Keep your head up this wasn't in your control. Keep doing what you do..making your fans smile in this time of sadness. Sending lots of love! — Jaremi Carey (@PhiPhiOhara) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande sending you hugs & love. you provide so much relief & support for so many around the world – tonight doesn't change that. ❤️ — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande our hearts go out to you and to the families and the victims of this tragedy. please continue to bring joy to everyone and heal baby. — justine (@biticonjustine) May 23, 2017

