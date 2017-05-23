Latest News

Manchester Arena attack: Blast at Ariana Grande concert unites Twitterati; offer prayers, help for those affected

Manchester Arena Attack: #Manchester and #Prayformanchester are trending on social media, where many locals have posted offering free stays, rides and food for people who are affected.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2017 10:32 am
#Manchester, #Prayformanchester, Macnhester explosion, ariana grande manchester explosion, ariana grande manchester blast, manchester blast missing people, manchester blast ariana grande concert, people missing at manchester blast, manchester blast help for people, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending globally, manchester global help Manchester Arena Attack: About 19 persons have been killed and over 50 injured in what the police is calling a terror attack. (Source: File Photo)

An “explosion” at US singer Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester in the UK has resulted in the death of at least 19 persons and over 50 have been injured. While the world is still coming in terms to the shocking news, help has poured in from everywhere for the people affected in the city, especially through social media. A quick skim through Twitter, wherein #Manchester and #Prayformanchester are trending, local hotels and rentals have reached out to people looking for help by giving free rooms, while others are offering free rides and food to people in need. Tweets seeking help to find their loved ones who have gone missing have also flooded social media, with a lot of people vigourously retweeting them. Amidst all of these, many have lauded the kind of goodness that people have come to show in the face of such testing times.

Here are some asking for help to find their missing loved ones.

Some places like Holiday Inn have offered free stays while others are putting up helpline numbers on the Internet for people to reach out to.

Many have reached out in gratitude to those offering help and timely assistance.

The incident has been condemned by world leaders as well. Grande too, took to Twitter to express her shock and wrote she felt broken and “so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Her fans responded with heartfelt replies to her tweet.

