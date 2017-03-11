Trending News

Husband-wife swap names for official emails with shocking revelation of women being treated unfairly at work

The clients who were always easy-going with the man began doubting his abilities and also treated him with scorn just because they thought that a woman was on the other side.

Sexism at workplace, husband exchanges name with his wife, husband writes about sexism at office, workplace sexism, female employees not getting paid as men

Sexism at workplace has long been a menace. From female employees not getting paid as much as their male counterparts to them being looked down upon, the problem seems far from getting over. While it’s true that the world has seen tremendous development over the years, what holds equally true is the primitive mindset that zillions of people still have.

An incident wriggling out of Philadelphia puts forth an alarming picture of workplace sexism. It all started with Martin R Schneider sending out an email to one of his clients under the name of his wife – who runs a Twitter handle by the name of Nickyknacks. Apparently, the husband didn’t do it on purpose, but because the couple had a shared inbox, Schneider was unknowingly conversing using his wife’s name. Things took an ugly turn with the clients disapproving all his suggestions and speaking rudely to him. It was then when he realised that he was writing as his wife all that while, and quickly sent out an email clarifying his identity. However, to understand the client’s outlook, Schneider added that he has taken over his wife’s project now. Much to his shock, things changed dramatically for the better with the client agreeing with him on all the points.

To gain a better clarity on the matter, the couple decided to write official emails under each other’s name for a week. What happened next shocked Schneider. The clients who were always easy-going with him began doubting his abilities and also treated him with scorn just because they thought that Nicole was on the other side. Disquiet as he was, the husband later took to Twitter and shared his story in a series of tweets.

Here are Schneider’s tweets:

