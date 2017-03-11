Husband-wife swap names for official emails with shocking revelation of women being treated unfairly at work

In such developed times, incidents of sexism at workplace drag us ages back! (Source: File Photo) In such developed times, incidents of sexism at workplace drag us ages back! (Source: File Photo)

Sexism at workplace has long been a menace. From female employees not getting paid as much as their male counterparts to them being looked down upon, the problem seems far from getting over. While it’s true that the world has seen tremendous development over the years, what holds equally true is the primitive mindset that zillions of people still have.

An incident wriggling out of Philadelphia puts forth an alarming picture of workplace sexism. It all started with Martin R Schneider sending out an email to one of his clients under the name of his wife – who runs a Twitter handle by the name of Nickyknacks. Apparently, the husband didn’t do it on purpose, but because the couple had a shared inbox, Schneider was unknowingly conversing using his wife’s name. Things took an ugly turn with the clients disapproving all his suggestions and speaking rudely to him. It was then when he realised that he was writing as his wife all that while, and quickly sent out an email clarifying his identity. However, to understand the client’s outlook, Schneider added that he has taken over his wife’s project now. Much to his shock, things changed dramatically for the better with the client agreeing with him on all the points.

To gain a better clarity on the matter, the couple decided to write official emails under each other’s name for a week. What happened next shocked Schneider. The clients who were always easy-going with him began doubting his abilities and also treated him with scorn just because they thought that Nicole was on the other side. Disquiet as he was, the husband later took to Twitter and shared his story in a series of tweets.

So here’s a little story of the time @nickyknacks taught me how impossible it is for professional women to get the respect they deserve: — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

Nicole and I worked for a small employment service firm and one complaint always came from our boss: She took too long to work with clients. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

(This boss was an efficiency-fetishizing gig economy-loving douchebag but that’s another story.) — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

As her supervisor, I considered this a minor nuisance at best. I figured the reason I got things done faster was from having more experience — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

But I got stuck monitoring her time and nagging her on the boss’ behalf. We both hated it and she tried so hard to speed up with good work. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

So one day I’m emailing a client back-and-forth about his resume and he is just being IMPOSSIBLE. Rude, dismissive, ignoring my questions. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

Telling me his methods were the industry standards (they weren’t) and I couldn’t understand the terms he used (I could). — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

He was entertainment industry too. An industry I know pretty well. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

Anyway I was getting sick of his shit when I noticed something.

Thanks to our shared inbox, I’d been signing all communications as “Nicole” — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

It was Nicole he was being rude to, not me. So out of curiosity I said “Hey this is Martin, I’m taking over this project for Nicole.” — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

IMMEDIATE IMPROVEMENT. Positive reception, thanking me for suggestions, responds promptly, saying “great questions!” Became a model client. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

Note: My technique and advice never changed. The only difference was that I had a man’s name now. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

So I asked Nicole if this happened all the time. Her response: “I mean, not ALL the time… but yeah. A lot.” — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

We did an experiment: For two weeks we switched names. I signed all client emails as Nicole. She signed as me.

Folks. It fucking sucked. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

I was in hell. Everything I asked or suggested was questioned. Clients I could do in my sleep were condescending. One asked if I was single. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

Nicole had the most productive week of her career.

I realized the reason she took longer is bc she had to convince clients to respect her. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

By the time she could get clients to accept that she knew what she was doing, I could get halfway through another client. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

I wasn’t any better at the job than she was, I just had this invisible advantage. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

I showed the boss and he didn’t buy it. I told him that was fine, but I was never critiquing her speed with clients again. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

He conceded that battle, but found ways to hound us both on time in other manners, but again, that’s a different story. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

Here’s the real fucked-up thing: For me, this was shocking. For her, she was USED to it. She just figured it was part of her job. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

(I mean, she knew she was being treated different for being a woman, she’s not dumb. She just took it in stride.) — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

Anyway, I’m bad at knowing when to end Twitter threads, but. Yeah. Fucked up, right? — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

For more information on this and other stories of workplace sexism like when we tried to hire new staff, contact your local @nickyknacks. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

(feeling bad because @nickyknacks is trying to give up Twitter/phone apps for lent and I bet this is making that REALLY hard right now.) — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

